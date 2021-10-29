Investors discussed the sale of bitcoin and gave predictions for the cryptocurrency

Many members of the crypto community believe that BTC is ahead of growth.

The most capitalized cryptocurrency – bitcoin – began the last day of the working five-day period with a slight increase, which turned into a correction. As of 11:33 (Moscow time), the digital asset is trading at $ 60,660. The minimum value of the cryptocurrency in 24 hours, according to the CoinMarketCap resource, is fixed at $ 58,206, the maximum is at an altitude of $ 62,128. October 2021 ($ 66,930).

Bitcoin chart. Source: TradingView

Crypto community members drew attention to the shadow of a candlestick, which indicates a realized sale of a large amount of bitcoin. Analyst Will Clement noted that long positions in BTC worth $ 46.5 million were liquidated in the market last night.

Analyst PlanB, in turn, hastened to remind market participants that the consequence of such a liquidation could be a panic sell-off of bitcoin. During such periods, in his opinion, large players buy BTC, which are sold by investors who have succumbed to panic.

Many market participants noted that they also managed to take advantage of the short-term drop in bitcoin in order to profitably buy cryptocurrency.

Meanwhile, analysts from one of the largest Twitter channels dedicated to bitcoin drew attention to the peculiarities of the position of BTC. The authors of the page noted that the cryptocurrency broke through the support of the head and shoulders technical analysis pattern. This behavior of bitcoin can indicate the exhaustion of buyers’ forces and can lead to a fall in BTC.

At the same time, most of the channel’s audience, according to the survey results, sees prospects for the completion of bitcoin in October at a rate higher than $ 63 thousand.

Not all members of the crypto community see the growth prospects for BTC. For example, the popular analyst Mr. Whale is confident that the cryptocurrency has already hit a high in the current cycle. Further, bitcoin, in his opinion, will fall.

Despite a number of negative opinions about the outlook for BTC, the fear and greed index remains in the green zone. This situation suggests that at the moment most of the investors consider bitcoin as a promising asset for investing funds.

We will remind, earlier investors gave a forecast for bitcoin for November.