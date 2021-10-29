Investors see Bitcoin as better inflation hedge than gold – JP Morgan

According to JP Morgan, Bitcoin’s rise this week was driven by institutional investors who hedge against inflation by investing in cryptocurrency.

According to a report that JPMorgan sent to its clients on October 7, the jump in the price of the first cryptocurrency is explained by the interest of institutional investors in hedging inflation risks.

“The return of fears about inflation has also brought back the demand for bitcoin as an inflation-resistant asset,” the bank’s analysts said. They noted that there was a revaluation of bitcoin. It seems that investors now see it as a better inflation hedge than gold.

This conclusion contrasts with a May report by JPMorgan, in which analysts said large investors were switching from cryptocurrency to more traditional gold.

Two other factors also played a role.

JPMorgan cited two other reasons it believes led to the rally:

Statements by US officials that they are not going to follow China and ban cryptocurrency.

The spread of the Lightning Network, making bitcoin transfers faster and cheaper.

Unlike other analysts, JPMorgan does not see the potential for crypto ETFs to function as an important factor.

In the first week of October, bitcoin rose in price by 35% and returned to capitalization of more than $ 1 trillion. As of this writing, 1 BTC can be purchased for $ 53,902.