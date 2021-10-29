“It happens once in a lifetime.” Archaeologists have found ancient Roman sculptures under a Norman church

3 hours ago

Photo author, H2S.co.uk

Archaeologists working on the HS2 high-speed rail network project in Buckinghamshire have unearthed several ancient Roman busts.

The sculptures were found near the village of Stoke Madeville. These are two busts, male and female, and the head of a child.

Excavations were carried out as part of the preparation of the area for the construction of the railway and took place in the area of ​​the old Norman church in 1080. Archaeologists have unearthed the ruins of an old tower.

Photo author, HS2 / PA MEDIA Photo caption, The busts were sent for analysis to specialists

An ancient Roman glass jug was found, preserved despite being underground for more than a thousand years. Fragments of tiles and cremation urns were also found.

“The fact that the excavation ended with these stunning finds is incredible,” said Rachel Wood, the archaeologist who led the excavation. what else may be buried under the medieval churches of English villages. ”

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime find,” says Rachel Wood. “We are waiting for experts to tell us about these incredible sculptures and the history of the place before the Norman church was built here.”

Photo author, HS2 / PA MEDIA Photo caption, Archaeologists managed to unearth fragments of the surviving walls of the Roman mausoleum with carvings

Archaeologists believe that the church was built on top of the ancient Roman mausoleum, which was destroyed by the Normans. Archaeologists managed to unearth fragments of the surviving walls of the Roman mausoleum with carvings.

Mike Court, chief archaeologist for the rail project, emphasized that the archaeological program that accompanies the rail project is unparalleled. “As HS2 embodies Britain’s future, we are discovering its past,” he says.