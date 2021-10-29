“It happens once in a lifetime.” Archaeologists have found ancient Roman sculptures under a Norman church

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
31

Bust with head

Photo author, H2S.co.uk

Archaeologists working on the HS2 high-speed rail network project in Buckinghamshire have unearthed several ancient Roman busts.

The sculptures were found near the village of Stoke Madeville. These are two busts, male and female, and the head of a child.

Excavations were carried out as part of the preparation of the area for the construction of the railway and took place in the area of ​​the old Norman church in 1080. Archaeologists have unearthed the ruins of an old tower.

Photo author, HS2 / PA MEDIA

Photo caption,

The busts were sent for analysis to specialists

An ancient Roman glass jug was found, preserved despite being underground for more than a thousand years. Fragments of tiles and cremation urns were also found.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here