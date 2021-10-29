Jada Pinkett Smith told the details of her sex life with Will Smith

Jada Pinkett-Smith spoke frankly about her sex life with Will Smith at the Red Table Talk. In a conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow, the star emphasized the need to share your erotic fantasies with your partner.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith (Photo: Jason Merritt / Getty Images)

“It’s complicated. “What Will and I talk about a lot is travel. We started at a very young age, you know, at 22 years old. That’s why some of the responsibility really hit me. I think you expect your partner to know about it (what you need), especially when it comes to sex, ”Jada began.

“It’s like,“ Well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you must read my mind. ” This is a huge trap, ”added Smith.

The star noted that sometimes she is uncomfortable talking with Will about sex: “Tell me what you need. Tell me what you want, and on top of that, I know I have to do the same … I’m trying very hard. It’s uncomfortable, but it’s very cool, and I think about sex, because it’s something we don’t talk about, and there are so many fantasies around it. ”

Recall that Jada and Will have been married for over 23 years. They are the parents of 23-year-old Jaden Smith and 20-year-old Willow Smith.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith with children (Photo: Randy Shropshire / Getty Images for Environmental Media Association)