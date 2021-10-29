Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s children became friends. Family vacation photo!

The relationship of the stars has reached a new level.





Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez











Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s romance is developing rapidly. The paparazzi caught the lovers during a family walk. The couple have already introduced their children to each other.

According to Page Six, the lovers had fun at an amusement park in Hollywood. Together with them were the Lopez twins – Emma and Max, and Affleck’s 9-year-old son – Samuel. The couple got into the lenses of photographers while visiting the attraction “Jurassic World”. According to eyewitnesses, on the occasion of the arrival of “special guests”, visitors were asked to wait in line for the attraction.

The source noted that Affleck and Lopez held hands and looked in love: “They looked like they were just two ordinary people who visited the park – not a single person approached them.” Recall that rumors about their romance appeared after the singer broke off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez. The couple themselves have not officially confirmed their relationship. However, their passionate kiss, caught in the lenses of journalists, speaks for them.