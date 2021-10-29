Jennifer Lopez published a photo of her ex-husband after breaking up with Alex Rodriguez

The singer maintains a close relationship with him.





Legion media

Mark Anthony and Jennifer Lopez











51-year-old Jennifer Lopez has separated from 45-year-old fiancé Alex Rodriguez. This was reported by Western publications, citing sources. According to rumors, the reason for the breakup of the stars was the betrayal of the athlete with 30-year-old Madison LeCroy, the star of the Southern Charm reality show.

But it seems that the singer is not very upset. She posted on Instagram a screenshot of the screen, which was a video call to her ex-husband Mark Anthony. He was sitting in an embrace with their common daughter Emma, ​​who was worried about something and cried. The singer filmed the touching moment and wrote: “When they are sad, mom and dad love them especially.” Lopez also added that she is proud of her daughter.

We will remind, Mark and Jennifer got married in 2004. Four years later, twins were born: son Maximilian and daughter Emma. However, in 2011, the couple announced the separation. Anthony married model Shannon de Lyme, and Lopez had an affair with Rodriguez.

The relationship between J.Lo and her fiancé has not been going well for a long time. Even during quarantine, they visited a family psychologist. “The Madison LeCroy scandal was the reason for their final breakup. There were problems before, and Jennifer was very embarrassed, “- explained the insider.