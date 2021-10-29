Johnny Depp posted a strange New Year’s greetings on the Web

https://ria.ru/20210102/depp-1591847696.html

Johnny Depp posted a strange New Year’s greetings to the Network

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp posted on the Web a photo of the preface to the book “Time for Your Life” (1939) by William Saroyan as a New Year wish to his … RIA Novosti, 02.01.2021

MOSCOW, January 2 – RIA Novosti. Hollywood actor Johnny Depp posted on the Web a photo of the preface to The Time of Your Life (1939) by William Saroyan as a New Year wish to his subscribers. Within a few hours the post received over a million likes. In the comments, fans confessed their love for Depp and wondered how they could not love him. Nevertheless, the text contains a direct call to kill without regret: “Despise evil and atheism, but not atheists and villains. Do not judge them. Do not be ashamed of kindness and magnanimity, but if the time comes in your life to kill, kill and do not repent.” In a comment, the actor added that he hopes that despite the pandemic, “everyone will be able to find a reason to smile and make others laugh, and will do it as often as possible.” The actor recently lost a libel case against British tabloid The Sun, who published an article about him beating up his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Depp has always denied that he raised a hand to her. Following a judge’s decision, he left the Fantastic Beasts franchise at the request of Warner Bros. Now, instead of him, the role of the dark wizard of Grindelwald is played by Mads Mikkelsen.

