Joker, Terminator, Harry Potter and Indiana Jones

Daniel Richtman continues to excite moviegoers around the world by throwing unconfirmed information regarding the future of many popular franchises.

One of the unexpected news was the information about the continuation of the “Terminator” franchise, given the complete failure of the last tape. According to an insider, several projects about the Terminator are in development, despite the fact that nothing has been officially announced yet. Richtman reports that Arnold Schwarzenegger has signed a contract for at least one of them, although the insider does not disclose any further details.

Further Richtman shared information more or less expected. For example, according to an insider, Warner Bros. still persuaded Joaquin Phoenix to return to his Oscar-winning role as Joker in several more new films. The news is not surprising at all, recalling the wild success of the original film by Todd Phillips.

Richtman also did not miss the opportunity to please the army of Harry Potter fans. According to him, Daniel Radcliffe and other actors in the franchise are in talks to participate in new films about “Harry Potter”. This is probably about the play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”, which was published in 2016 and became the official continuation of the story.

Finally, Richtman talked about plans for a “mouse house” at Indiana Jones. The studio bosses are betting heavily on a fifth movie, and are considering a possible expansion of the universe after a future sequel through spin-offs and series on Disney +. In addition, he stated that Chris Pratt, despite numerous denials, is being considered for the role of a younger version of the character.