Karpovich, Jolie and other stars whose thinness scares fans – Stars

It’s no secret that most stars have to take their weight seriously from time to time; all kinds of diets and exercises with a personal trainer are used. At the same time, some celebrities are by nature quite slender, and therefore any of their attempts to lose weight lead to excessive thinness. We have collected the thinnest stars whose thinness sometimes causes excitement among fans.

Angelina Jolie

One of the most beautiful women in the world has kept a fairly low weight in the past few years. Once the actress had a completely normal figure, which was no different from any other figure of the star of the list A. After 2013, changes began to occur in the appearance of the star, which frightened the fans – the actress became thinner and thinner. A few years ago, Jolie was hospitalized with a weight of 39 kg and a height of 169 cm, but Angelina herself did not make statements about this. Today, the actress does not appear in public so often, recently Jolie took to the red carpet of the Rome Film Festival, where she demonstrated a good figure – Angelina clearly gained a little weight, which cannot but rejoice.

Miroslava Karpovich

Several years ago, Miroslava made a splash on social networks by posting a photo in which she showed a new figure, but fans were almost shocked to see how much their favorite actress had lost weight. Someone even suggested that the star began anorexia. The artist herself assured that she never went on too strict diets to achieve such thinness, according to her, she took a break from training due to injury, so the muscles decreased in size.

Keira Knightley

The Hollywood star weighs less than 50 kg with a height of 170 cm, but Kira herself does not worry about this at all. On the contrary, the girl considers thinness to be her chip. At the very beginning of her career, when Kira first appeared on the red carpet, many believed that the actress was suffering from a severe form of anorexia, and only over time it became clear that this was her peculiarity and the star did not have a serious illness.

Alena Shishkova

The model is constantly attacked by social media users who accuse the girl of promoting strict diets. Shishkova hurried to answer the haters that she could not gain weight, she had to go to a special center, where the star was, in a sense, “fattened”. Many users stood up for the girl, leaving comments that the star’s figure can only be envied.