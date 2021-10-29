Kia has announced the Russian prices for the XCeed crossover with a new engine :: Autonews

Kia has announced the launch of the modernized XCeed coupe-crossover on the Russian market, which will begin sales on November 15, 2021. The model, which received a new engine, will be available at a price of 1,874,000 rubles. The crossover Kia XCeed of the next model year received a new base engine: a 1.5-liter “turbo four”, developing 150 hp. and 253 Nm of torque. This engine replaced the previous 1.4-liter unit with 140 hp in the lineup.

As an alternative, the crossover will be offered with the former 1.6-liter supercharged engine producing 200 hp. and 265 newton meters. Both units operate in conjunction with a 7-speed robotic gearbox with two clutches and front wheel drive. Options and prices Kia XCeed Equipment Engine Prices (rub.) Luxe 1.5 L (150 HP) 1,874,900 Prestige 1.5 L (150 HP) 2,019,900 Premium + 1.5 L (150 HP) 2,239,900 Premium 1.6 l (200 HP) 2 349 900 The configuration of the model has also undergone changes. The base Luxe is now complemented by a Supervision dashboard with a 4.2-inch color TFT information display. The Prestige is equipped with a blind spot monitoring function and a reverse parking assistance system.