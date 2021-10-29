Kim Jong-un’s thinness is blamed on a diet

South Korean intelligence believes that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is doing well with his health. Earlier, the media noticed that the head of state lost weight – this can be seen in the photo, and suggested that Kim Jong-un is sick.

According to the Yonhap news agency, the North Korean leader lost about 20 kilograms, but this happened due to diet, and not due to illness.

Seoul analysts suggested that the DPRK leader decided to clean up himself in order to gain more support from the population amid their economic difficulties. North Korea’s economy is in dire straits due to Western sanctions, the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters. However, other experts believe that Kim Jong-un simply decided to improve his health: with an increase of 170 centimeters, he previously weighed about 140 kilograms.

As Yonhap points out, speculation about Kim Jong-un’s health has been popping up every now and then since last year. In June, the DPRK issued an official statement that fears for his health were unfounded.

It is worth noting that earlier this month, Kim Jong-un attended the Defense Industry Achievement Exhibition in Pyongyang and was spotted smoking in the company of officials there.