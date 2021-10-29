Kim Kardashian and Fendi presented a joint collection: clothing photos | Vogue Ukraine

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand Skims has become a haute couture target. Kardashian announced a joint Skims capsule with Italian brand Fendi on her Instagram on October 25.

Rumors of a partnership between Kim Kardashian and Fendi have been circulating in fashion circles since the summer. Now that they’ve been confirmed, it’s revealed that the Skims x Fendi capsule collection will include apparel, swimwear, underwear, shapewear and hosiery with brand logos. The collaboration items are as high as Fendi’s, with dresses and tops around $ 950, leggings $ 1,100, and a down jacket $ 2,950. The price for a leather dress, presented in eight shades, is $ 4,200.

This partnership grew out of Kim Kardashian’s long-standing friendship with Fendi Creative Director Kim Jones. The two began discussing the possibility of working together last December, and in March, Kardashian met with Jones in Mexico to finalize the design.

Kardashian first launched Skims in September 2019, and the company was valued at $ 1.6 billion in June this year. The Skims x Fendi collaborative collection will go on sale on November 9th on the dedicated website Fendiskims.com.