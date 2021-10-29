Kitten refused “milk”: the head of Activision Blizzard cut the salary

Head of the company Activision Blizzard Bobby Kitty in recent years, he has firmly held the leading position in the anti-rating of the most overvalued top managers in the United States (in terms of salaries). However, players are now watching the end of an era.

Amid the scandal surrounding the investigation of discrimination and harassment at the publishing house, Kotik asked the board of directors to cut his salary to 62.5 thousand dollars a year (the minimum rate). The decision will be revised only after the working conditions for ordinary employees of the company are improved.

The head of Activision Blizzard also promised to tighten the rules of conduct in the workplace, increase the number of women and non-binary people by 50% in the publishing house, allocate about $ 250 million for a program to attract talent from various social groups, and so on. In addition, it overturned a decision that prevented people from immediately filing claims in court in cases of harassment and discrimination.

New initiatives have already been supported by representatives of the workers’ alliance ABetterABK (Activision Blizzard King), calling it a great victory. They also called on the management of the publishing house not to be satisfied with what has already been achieved and to continue reforms.

“This is what happens when we work together for a better future for game developers at our company. Together we will continue to push for other changes,” the statement said.

