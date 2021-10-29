Kourtney Kardashian dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker

41-year-old reality star Kourtney Kardashian started a new romance: her chosen one was 45-year-old drummer of the Blink-182 band Travis Barker. People reported this, referring to a trusted source, noting that the couple had known each other for many years.

Kourtney Kardashian They are together in Palm Springs. Meet for a month or two. They have been friends for a long time, but their relationship has grown into a romantic one. Travis always liked her – said the insider. Courtney and Travis did not hide that they were together in Palm Springs, California, where Chris Jenner lives. On Saturday, they both shared on Instagram views of the backyard of her house with a swimming pool. They themselves live in the same area – Calabasas, where they were repeatedly seen walking. But in 2019, Barker denied rumors that there was any relationship between them other than friendship.

Courtney is my dear friend. That’s all. I love her to death. I love her family to death. But yeah, we’re just friends

– Travis said in an interview with People at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Barker, like Courtney, has three children – from ex-wife Shanna Mockler, with whom he was married for four years: the daughter of Atiana, whom he adopted, she is Shanna’s daughter, Landon’s son and Alabama’s daughter.

Travis BarkerRecall that in the spring of 2017, Kim Kardashian’s sister had an affair with a young boxer and model from Algeria, Younes Bendjima, who is 15 years younger than Kourtney. By that time, she had put the final point in her relationship with common-law spouse Scott Disick – for 10 years they either parted, then converged again, they have three children.

Courtney did not succeed in building a stable relationship with a new lover. After a year and a half of romance, Younes was accused of treason. During a vacation in Mexico, the paparazzi caught him in the arms of a sexy Instagram model Jordan Ozuna. “Hot” pictures immediately scattered across the network, but the girl said that between them “there is no romantic relationship.” The arguments were compelling, and in the fall of 2018, Courtney and Younes got back together. Then they parted, then got back together, and, as we see, broke off the relationship again. Whether Courtney and Travis’s romance will also be similar to the Brazilian TV series – time will tell.

Younes Bendjima and Kourtney Kardashian Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian