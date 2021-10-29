Kovidariya disguised as a doctor to save Tomich’s grandmother was fired from work

© tv2.today

A man who spoke about the terrible conditions of keeping patients in a covid hospital in Tomsk was fired from his job. He pretended to be a doctor in a covidarium for three days to take care of his hospitalized grandmother. After the publicity that patients did not receive the necessary care, the hospital administration demands to take the sick woman home.

A resident of Tomsk named Sergei decided to check the words of a neighbor of his 84-year-old grandmother that an elderly woman with coronavirus is poorly cared for in a covid hospital at the Medical-Sanitary Unit No. 2. The man changed into a special doctor’s suit and went into the red zone, where he found his grandmother lying in urine and feces, she had a high temperature. The grandson filmed everything that was happening, and as a result, he himself took care of his grandmother for three days, until the staff of the covid hospital exposed him.

The man decided to personally seek help from the central office of the Investigative Committee in Moscow, but the complaint was not accepted there. Only after publicity in the media, the local department of the department began to check on the inadequate provision of medical care. Now Sergei, who is in the capital, learned that he was fired from his job, and the hospital administration is forcing him to take his grandmother home, writing a refusal to hospitalize.

“They called my wife from the hospital, told us to come, take my grandmother home and write a waiver,” Sergei told Moskovsky Komsomolets. – <...> I am advised not to do this, because if I write a refusal and my grandmother suddenly dies at home, I will be accused of it. “

In addition, Sergei’s boss, who works as a welder, called him and said: “We don’t need bright personalities, all the best.”

“Thanks to this news, I was left completely without funds and I am afraid that now I will not find work in Tomsk. I don’t know yet how to take care of my grandmother, ”the man said.

Now Sergei, who remains in Moscow after a visit to the UK, has been provided with food and lodging by human rights activists. He has nothing to buy a ticket to Tomsk with yet.