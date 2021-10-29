Kristen Stewart decided to try herself as a full-length director

The actress is preparing her full-length directorial debut – an indie film called Water Chronology. The project will be based on the memoir of the same name by the writer Lydia Yuknavich, in which the author describes his problems in childhood, the fight against alcohol and drug addiction, bisexuality, and the difficulties experienced at the moment of accepting oneself.

In an interview with Variety, Stewart said that they are now looking for an actress who will play the main role in the tape:

Kristen Stewart: Casting is in progress right now. We got together and thought about it for a very long time. I’m so excited. It took a while. It takes a decade for some to come together. I usually just try to get ahead of myself and start talking about things before they really get relevant, but this film is more relevant than ever. So now we are looking for actors. We are looking for our Lydia Yuknavich.

According to the actress, it will be a small indie film, one in which she herself would like to star in her youth. At the same time, Stewart stressed that she was not going to simultaneously act as a director and an actress, although at some point she believed that she could play Lydia’s older sister.

Several years ago, Kristen Stewart directed the short film Come Swim, which premiered in Cannes in 2017.