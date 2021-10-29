Kyrgyzstan will choose in a new way – Mir – Kommersant

An election campaign is underway in Kyrgyzstan, which will end with parliamentary elections exactly one month later, on November 28. A year ago, an attempt to elect deputies led to accusations of fraud, protests, the resignation of President Sooronbai Jeenbekov and the restructuring of the state system. Now that Kyrgyzstan has become a presidential republic, the voting procedure has also changed: deputies will be elected according to a mixed party-majority system. In the opinion of Kommersant’s interlocutors in Bishkek, the new authorities have done a lot to ensure that the sad experience of past years does not repeat itself.

Exactly in a month, the Kyrgyz parliament will be re-elected, and under a new system. Let us remind you that the parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan were held only a year ago, but after the announcement of the results, the streets of Bishkek were filled with protesters, and a number of politicians managed to declare themselves the prime minister of the country. As a result, the new convocation, which seemed to many to be unfair and did not properly reflect the interests of the northern clans, never got down to work – the old one continued to sit in its place.

Now 381 candidates in single-mandate constituencies and 21 parties are vying for 90 seats in the new parliament.

After last year’s events and the change of the constitution in Kyrgyzstan, they abandoned the party system of forming a parliament that had left a bad memory of themselves, switching to a mixed party-majority system.

The new authorities in Kyrgyzstan, headed by President Sadyr Japarov, have taken a number of other measures to minimize tension in society.

The electoral threshold for parties has been reduced from 7% to 5%, the amount of the deposit for participation in elections (returned in case of entering the parliament) has been reduced from 5 million to 1 million soms (827 thousand rubles).

Also, for the first time in history, the presidential party will not take part in the parliamentary elections.

The head of state forbade his political force, Mekenchil (Patriot), to participate in the race and warned the state apparatus that supporting any party at the expense of administrative resources would be punished not only by dismissal from office, but also by criminal prosecution.

True, not all officials heard the president’s warning. This week, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov (the president’s namesake) announced the dismissal of Almazbek Rakhmankulov, akim (head) of the Leilek region, who was lobbying for the interests of one of the political forces.

“Anyone who interferes in the elections will be punished. And we are ready to give a prize to law enforcement officers for revealing vote bribery, ”the prime minister said.

According to Kommersant’s information, employees of the CEC can also receive a reward of 100 thousand soms for information about illegal actions of candidates for deputy.

Another feature of the campaign was that almost all local oligarchs who were accustomed to buying up votes were removed from shadow participation in it. In recent months, the richest businessmen of the republic have passed through the jail of the State Committee for National Security (GKNB). Criminal cases were opened against many of them, but some millionaires agreed to cooperate with the investigation and were released under house arrest.

Experts believe that none of the parliamentary parties of the current convocation will be able to overcome even the reduced barrier of 5%. But beginners can perform well. “Constitutional innovations and promises of the authorities to hold transparent elections have caused unprecedented activity among those who previously stood on the sidelines. The CEC registered the youth party “El umutu” (“People’s Hope”), the age of candidates from this political organization does not exceed 35 years. And this party has already successfully tested itself in local elections. Its representatives are quite capable of bypassing their adult colleagues in the race, ”Kyrgyz political analyst Talant Dzhumabaev told Kommersant. “Many new parties have passed the registration of the CEC, which believed the president, who promised fair elections,” ex-chairman of the Accounts Chamber Elmira Ibraimova continued in an interview with Kommersant.

In total, no more than six or seven parties can enter the Kyrgyz parliament, according to forecasts of local political scientists.

Among the favorites of the race are “Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan” (“My homeland is Kyrgyzstan”), “Ishenim” (“I believe”), “Yntymak” (“Friendship”), “Azattyk” (“Freedom”) and opposition to all authorities Butun Kyrgyzstan ”(“ United Kyrgyzstan ”). The former party of power, led by ex-president Almazbek Atambayev, SDPK, goes under the new brand of KFOR – “Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan”, but, according to the results of opinion polls, it firmly occupies a place in the list of outsiders of the political marathon.

However, not everyone is ready to believe that absolutely honest elections will be held in traditionally one of the most corrupt countries of the post-Soviet space. “President Sadyr Japarov really gathered all the capital and regional officials and warned that he would punish everyone who dared to influence the voting results. This, of course, will reduce the degree of administrative influence, but it is unlikely to exclude the “performer’s syndrome,” – Dmitry Orlov, head of the Kyrgyz analytical center “East-West Strategy”, suggested in an interview with Kommersant. layoffs, and they habitually begin to provide services to individual parties. Although now it is difficult to define the so-called parties in power: they may exist, but they are not obvious. There is another worrying point. There are enough controversial issues in the electoral legislation that can be used by those dissatisfied with the election results and who want to start riots ”.

“Kyrgyzstan is now in the middle of the road,” the former head of the country’s Accounts Chamber Elmira Ibraimova told Kommersant. Another negative factor may be the fact that Japarov was left with a heavy legacy in the form of a corrupt management system at all levels. It is still possible to get the country out of this deep crisis painlessly, but just for this, the elections must be held as honestly and transparently as possible. “

Kabay Karabekov, Bishkek