Maya Press news agency founder assassinated in Mexico, media reported

An unknown person shot and killed a prominent journalist in the Chiapas state of southern Mexico, according to the local Heraldo de Chiapas. RIA Novosti, 29.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. Freddy Lopez Arevalo, 62, reportedly returned home in the municipality of San Cristobal de las Casas after a trip to another city on Thursday evening, according to the local newspaper Heraldo de Chiapas. When a journalist pulled his belongings from the trunk, the perpetrator fatally wounded him with a firearm and then escaped on a motorcycle. Lopez Arevalo worked as a correspondent for various foreign agencies, and also served as an editor for local publications Novedades de México, Prensa Libre de Guatemala and Notimex. During his career, he has covered armed conflicts both domestically and abroad, the Associated Press reports. The journalist was the founder of the regional agency Maya Press, which informed readers about events in Chiapas in Spanish, English and French. human, population and migration Alejandro Encinas previously reported that 47 journalists were killed in Mexico in three years.

