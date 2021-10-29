https://ria.ru/20211029/meksika-1756789971.html
Maya Press news agency founder assassinated in Mexico, media reported
An unknown person shot and killed a prominent journalist in the Chiapas state of southern Mexico, according to the local Heraldo de Chiapas. RIA Novosti, 29.10.2021
MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. Freddy Lopez Arevalo, 62, reportedly returned home in the municipality of San Cristobal de las Casas after a trip to another city on Thursday evening, according to the local newspaper Heraldo de Chiapas. When a journalist pulled his belongings from the trunk, the perpetrator fatally wounded him with a firearm and then escaped on a motorcycle. Lopez Arevalo worked as a correspondent for various foreign agencies, and also served as an editor for local publications Novedades de México, Prensa Libre de Guatemala and Notimex. During his career, he has covered armed conflicts both domestically and abroad, the Associated Press reports. The journalist was the founder of the regional agency Maya Press, which informed readers about events in Chiapas in Spanish, English and French. human, population and migration Alejandro Encinas previously reported that 47 journalists were killed in Mexico in three years.
Maya Press news agency founder assassinated in Mexico, media reported
Fredy Lopez Arevalo, 62, reportedly returned home on Thursday evening in the municipality of San Cristobal de las Casas after a trip to another city. When the journalist took things out of the trunk, the offender fatally wounded him with a firearm, and then disappeared on a motorcycle.
Lopez Arevalo has worked as a correspondent for various foreign agencies and has also served as editor for the local publications Novedades de México, Prensa Libre de Guatemala and Notimex. During his career, he has covered armed conflicts both domestically and abroad, the Associated Press reported.
The journalist was the founder of the regional agency Maya Press, which informed readers about events in the state of Chiapas in Spanish, English and French.
Deputy Minister for Human Rights, Population and Migration Alejandro Encinas said earlier that 47 journalists were killed in Mexico in three years.
