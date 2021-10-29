Media: French counterintelligence prevents coup attempt in 2021 – International panorama

PARIS, 28 October. / TASS /. France’s General Directorate of Internal Security (counterintelligence) thwarted a coup d’etat planned by former Democratic Movement (MoDem) MP Remy Daye, who was detained in late October on suspicion of organizing attacks on vaccination centers, and his supporters. It was reported on Wednesday by the newspaper Le Parisien.

Investigating Daiet’s connections, FDA investigators discovered that he had created a “terrorist community” with an extensive network of branches throughout the country. It consisted of many active and retired police, gendarmerie and military officers, some of them abroad. The newspaper names a 63-year-old retired lieutenant colonel named Christophe M., holder of the French Order of Merit, founder and curator of the “military” wing of the movement, which had a strict hierarchy. According to the results of the analysis of the correspondence between the participants in the conspiracy, the investigators identified at least 36 “captains”, each of whom was responsible for his own region.

To date, 12 conspirators have been charged in this case, but a number of other investigations also point to Daiet’s links to other movements, including neo-Nazis, who were planning an attack on a Masonic lodge in Alsace. In May of this year, the court brought charges against three detainees in this case.

The origin of the movement

The ex-deputy launched a particularly active propaganda of his views and calls for an uprising in France at the end of 2020, when he was hiding from French investigators in Malaysia due to suspicions of organizing the abduction of an 8-year-old girl named Mia in the spring of the same year. Having recruited supporters, he began to coordinate sabotage, in particular against communication towers of the new 5G standard, as well as operations to intimidate journalists.

In April 2021, he sent a number of French parliamentarians an e-mail with slogans that “the republic is no longer the dominant idea”, “the hour of reckoning has come” and “overthrow [власти] people inevitably. “He also pointed out in the letter that all this is” a matter of several weeks “and if there is no response from the recipient, he will be considered” an accomplice in the crimes. “

By that time, Daye had already recruited several hundred supporters who were engaged in the dissemination of conspiracy theories and participated in violent actions during the mass protests in France. The “captain” of a cell in the French metropolitan area, Sylvain P., for example, featured in police reports among the BFM incursions during the Yellow Vests protests in September 2020. According to investigators, this was a “drill” before a real media takeover in the course of the alleged coup.

“Operation Azure”

On the decisive day, Daye and his supporters planned to gather troops of like-minded people from all over the country in Paris, equipping them with police shields and homemade explosives. It was assumed that after a series of provocations, it would come to the use of weapons by the guards. This was to be the reason for the conspirators to turn to bloodshed.

The second stage of “Operation Lazur”, as it was called in the organization, meant the seizure of the Elysee Palace, the buildings of the Parliament, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of the Armed Forces. At the same time, they hoped to seize some TV channel or radio station in order to conduct their propaganda from there.

Daye’s lawyer Jean-Christophe Basson Larbi said his ward disputes any terrorism charges. “Remy Daye only called from Malaysia for the peaceful and popular overthrow of the existing political system in the framework of exercising his freedom of expression and conscience,” he said.