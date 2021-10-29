https://ria.ru/20211029/livan-1756950512.html

Media: Gulf monarchies to impose sanctions on Lebanon

BEIRUT, October 29 – RIA Novosti. The monarchies of the countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) will impose economic sanctions against Lebanon, the Lebanese TV channel MTV reports, citing its own source close to the GCC. “(The GCC countries) will resort to comprehensive political and economic sanctions against Lebanon in the coming days,” Earlier in the Lebanese media there were excerpts from the interview of Lebanese Information Minister Georg Kordahi to Al-Jazeera TV channel, where he stated that the actions of the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia in Yemen are aggression, and the rebels from the Ansar Allah group (Houthis ) are forced to defend themselves. And the war in Yemen is generally pointless. He later noted that these words were said in an interview in August, before his appointment as minister. He also said that he did not want to offend Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said that Kordahi’s words did not reflect the official position of Lebanon on the Yemeni issue. Foreign ministries of the Gulf countries summoned the ambassadors of Lebanon and handed them notes of protest. The Lebanese government and President Michel Aoun said that what Kordahi said in August did not correspond to the official position of Beirut. Riyadh also accused the Lebanese authorities of inaction in the fight against drug smuggling to the Persian Gulf countries and failure to comply with bilateral agreements on the extradition of wanted people to the KSA. criminals.

