Media: US delayed testing of hypersonic weapons ahead of summit with Putin
Media: the United States delayed testing of hypersonic weapons before the summit with Putin – RIA Novosti, 10/29/2021
Media: US delayed testing of hypersonic weapons ahead of summit with Putin
The White House delayed testing of hypersonic weapons a few days before the June summit of US Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin’s Russia, so as not to … RIA Novosti, 10/29/2021
2021-10-28
2021-10-28T23: 25
2021-10-29T01: 37
in the world
USA
Moscow
vladimir putin
joe biden
U.S. Department of Defense
Russia
WASHINGTON, October 28 – RIA Novosti. The White House delayed testing of hypersonic weapons a few days before the June summit of US Presidents Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin to avoid irritating Moscow, Politico reported, citing three Pentagon and congressional sources. “Less than a week before President Joe Biden met with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the June summit in Switzerland, the White House ordered the Pentagon to delay long-planned tests of a hypersonic missile so as not to escalate tensions with Moscow. “did not suit different things before the summit.” As a result of the summit, the Russian Federation and the United States agreed to start a dialogue on strategic stability, several rounds of meetings on this topic have already taken place at the level of experts. At the same time, the White House did not agree with the Politico publication and told the publication that it “imprecise”.
USA
Moscow
Russia
2021
