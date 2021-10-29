Microsoft’s capitalization has exceeded Apple’s market value. Microsoft shares rally thanks to strong last quarter earnings, while Apple shares plummet

Shares in software developer Microsoft rose 1.1% to $ 327.88 at the start of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The market value of the company rose to $ 2.46 trillion, overtaking Apple in capitalization, as a result, Microsoft became the most valuable public company in the world.

In trading on Friday, Apple shares fell 3.9% to $ 146.65. The shares were selling after the release of the report for the fourth quarter, the results of which turned out to be worse than analysts’ expectations. As a result, the capitalization of the iPhone manufacturer dropped to $ 2.41 trillion.

Microsoft managed to become the most valuable company in the world thanks to its growth of 50% this year, compared with a 13.6% increase in Apple’s stock price. According to Marketwatch estimates, the iPhone manufacturer held the top spot for 16 months – from the beginning of July 2020.

Microsoft software developer topped $ 2 trillion for the first time. It became the third company in the world to achieve such a figure, after Apple and the oil company Saudi Aramco. It took Microsoft 35 years from the date of the IPO for its value to surpass the $ 2 trillion mark.

This week Microsoft reported a record profit for the last quarter of $ 20.5 billion. From July to September, it grew by 48%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter increased 22% to $ 45.3 billion.

The company expects strong results this year thanks to its rapidly growing cloud business. However, the company warned that supply chain issues will continue to affect key business units, including the production of Surface laptops and Xbox game consoles.

Most analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expect further growth in the company’s shares: 40 analysts recommend buying, two – holding. The consensus forecast for the next 12 months for Microsoft is $ 355, which implies upside potential of about 8.6% from current levels. Analysts at Citi expect the largest gain in securities, predicting a rise in the price to $ 407 per share, that is, by another 26% in the coming year.

