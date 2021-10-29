Microsoft nearly became the most valuable company in the world, and Alphabet is now worth almost $ 2 trillion – all thanks to good financial statements.

Alphabet and Microsoft surged to record highs after both tech giants reported very strong third-quarter financial results that beat analysts’ expectations. At the same time, Microsoft in the assessment of assets almost overtook Apple, that is, it almost became the most expensive company in the world.

Alphabet shares jumped nearly 5% to $ 2,924.35 per unit, bringing the company’s market capitalization to nearly $ 2 trillion. Microsoft’s assets rose 4% to $ 323.17 apiece, raising its market capitalization to $ 2.43 trillion, coming close to Apple’s estimate of $ 2.46 trillion.

We will remind, a member of the Alphabet holding company Google announced an increase in revenues by 41% to $ 53.1 billion. At the same time, the volume of sales of advertising on YouTube increased to $ 7.2 billion from $ 5 billion a year earlier. As a result, earnings per share were $ 27.99, ahead of analysts’ forecasts. Google managed to avoid a major hit due to Apple’s iOS privacy policy change, a move that worsened Snapchat and Facebook’s quarterly results.

In the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, Microsoft’s revenue increased by 22% year-on-year to $ 45.3 billion. The company’s PC manufacturing business is currently experiencing difficulties caused by a global chip shortage. And revenue from sales of Windows licenses increased by 10%.

Investors are positive about the prospects for further growth of Google and Microsoft: over the year, their shares rose by 83% and 51%, respectively. However, both companies warn that some problems lie ahead. Microsoft urged analysts to “watch the ad market” as supply-hit companies could slash ad spending, which is about 6% of revenue for the software giant. Google also predicted a reduction in ad revenue, which had previously jumped due to the pandemic.