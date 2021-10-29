Minek proposed measures to support builders after their complaint to Putin :: Business :: RBC

The Ministry of Economics proposed to establish a minimum level of profitability in construction government contracts and to oblige customers to pay advances. In the summer, builders of transport infrastructure complained to Vladimir Putin about the crisis in the industry

Photo: Alexander Kryazhev / RIA Novosti



The Ministry of Economic Development has proposed a number of measures to support the builders of transport infrastructure, who complained to President Vladimir Putin about the crisis in the industry in the summer. Among these measures – the minimum level of profitability in government contracts and the obligation of customers to issue advances.

This follows from the letter of the Deputy Minister of Economic Development Vladislav Fedulov, which he sent on October 25 for approval to the government apparatus and the Ministry of Construction. RBC has a copy of the letter, its authenticity was confirmed by a source in one of the relevant departments. RBC sent inquiries to the office of Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin (in charge of construction), the Ministry of Economic Development, the Ministry of Construction and the Ministry of Finance.

Rotenberg and Timchenko’s companies announced a crisis in construction



In June, the heads of eight large companies, including SGM-Most, Arkady Rotenberg (who built the Crimean bridge), Stroytransgaz, Gennady Timchenko, and Avtoban, sent a letter to the president stating that the pricing system in budget construction does not correspond to market realities and does not take into account the costs of bank guarantees, interest on raising bridging financing with treasury support. In addition, the concept of “entrepreneurial income” is, in principle, absent from the price structure in such contracts. All this, they said, plunged the industry into losses. Then Putin instructed Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to consider this letter.

What does the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade offer

Fedulov writes that when preparing a report to Putin on measures aimed at increasing the economic sustainability of the construction complex, it is advisable to take into account the following proposals.

Establish a minimum level of profitability (estimated profitability) of construction government contracts in the amount of at least 20% of their costs. Such profitability will allow contractors to pay interest to banks, as well as receive entrepreneurial income when executing government contracts. According to the National Association of Builders (NOSTROY; includes more than 90 thousand developers and construction contractors), now the estimated profit during the construction of facilities does not exceed 4-7%.

To oblige state customers to provide advances on construction contracts in the amount of up to 70%. For this, the government needs to approve by a separate act the procedure for treasury support for such contracts. To receive advances, performers provide bank guarantees from authorized banks – this eliminates risks for the state when spending budget funds, Fedulov points out. At the same time, in order to increase the level of reliability of banks that provide bank guarantees, he proposes to increase the requirements for them. To do this, it is necessary to amend the government order on the approval of the list of such banks. The head of InfraONE Research, Alexandra Galaktionova, notes that now advances are provided for in government contracts, but usually do not exceed 30% and builders receive them in treasury accounts, that is, in most cases, they cannot purchase materials with this money.

To oblige state customers to conduct only electronic tenders when the contract price in the construction sector exceeds 10 million rubles. This will allow to abandon electronic auctions, which lead to a significant drop in the price of the contract and a low final profitability. According to the Law on Competitive Procedures, the bidder who offers the best conditions for the performance of the contract wins the competition, and the contractor who is ready to carry out the work at a lower cost wins the auction.

Set the price of the state contract at the time of approval of the project documentation, taking into account the conversion indices into the prices of the next years. This will make it possible to adjust the value of concluded contracts in the event of fluctuations in the cost of building materials without a repeated state examination.

Empower the Treasury to digitally control the timing of advances to contractors in order to reduce their incidence of cash gaps.

A representative of Stroytransgaz told RBC that the company supports these proposals of the Ministry of Economic Development and expects that they will be approved by the Ministry of Construction, which is a regulator in the field of pricing and estimated rationing of urban planning activities, and are included in the federal register of estimated standards. RBC sent a request to the press services of SGM-Most and Autobahn. In general, all these measures can help construction companies stabilize their financial position in the short term, Galaktionova believes. If they are coordinated by the government and the Ministry of Construction, then the builders will have an incentive to work on government contracts, and the number of tenders in which no one began to participate may be reduced, she added. But systemic problems with pricing, debt load and gaps in the contract system remain unresolved in the industry, she recalled.

Industry in crisis According to the largest construction contractors, the transport infrastructure construction industry has been recording losses since 2015, which in total reached RUB 137 billion over five years. In five years, 54% of enterprises were liquidated. The amount of debt of builders exceeded the amount of their net assets by four times. According to InfraONE Research, in 2019 alone, the volume of long-term loans to 170 largest companies increased from 4.1-4.3 trillion to 5 trillion rubles. But the Ministry of Construction did not agree with the problems of the builders. In a report to the president and the government in July, the agency said that the overwhelming share of road construction organizations saw a 19-125% increase in net profit between 2015 and 2020. Having considered all the problems that the builders identified in their letter to Putin, the ministry decided that they “can be solved within the framework of the existing instruments of the state.”

How other departments view these proposals

The Ministry of Construction agrees with the idea of ​​advancing contracts up to 70% when providing bank guarantees or when establishing treasury support. This follows from a letter from Deputy Minister Sergei Muzychenko to the Ministry of Economic Development and the Ministry of Finance dated October 6 (RBC has a copy of the letter). The agency also supports the transition from auctions to tenders and the abandonment of price as the only criterion in determining suppliers.

The Ministry of Construction has developed a mechanism for changing government contracts due to price increases



In addition, the Ministry of Construction put forward a number of proposals, including the elaboration of the concept of a separate bill on contracts for state and municipal needs. The department also proposes to provide for the possibility of compensating the contractor for expenses for the advance commissioning of the facility, the possibility of changing the contract price within 30% by the customer’s decision, and also to determine cases of an increase in the contract price by more than 30%. The Ministry of Construction also considers it necessary to provide state customers with the right to make decisions on adjusting the value of existing contracts for up to a year due to the rise in prices for building materials.

The Ministry of Finance has objections to such large-scale support. The ministry does not support the idea of ​​providing advances on government contracts in the amount of up to 70%, justifying its position by the lack of the required amount of funds in the corresponding budget, according to a letter from Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Lavrov to the Ministry of Economic Development on October 12 (RBC has a copy of the document). In addition, the Ministry of Finance warns about the unwillingness of banks to issue bank guarantees providing for the provision of financial obligations in this amount under large contracts, as well as an increase in the costs of paying them and, as a result, an increase in the contract price due to the inclusion of such costs.