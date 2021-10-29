https://ria.ru/20211029/kolledzh-1756955649.html
Ministry of Education proposed to stop admission to colleges in 43 professions
MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Education of Russia proposed to stop admission to colleges and technical schools in 43 professions from December 31, 2021, the draft order was published on the portal of draft regulatory legal acts. "The draft order introduces amendments to 43 federal state educational standards of secondary vocational education, approved by orders of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation, regarding the termination of enrollment for training on them from December 31, 2021," the explanatory note to the document says. It is noted that this was done in order to bring the structure of training personnel with secondary vocational education in line with the actual needs of the labor market. It is specified that admission to training in the following professions will be completed: a manufacturer of reinforced concrete products, an advertising agent, a locksmith for the manufacture of parts and assemblies of technical systems in construction, an electrician of aviation equipment, an assistant nurse for nursing, opera transport terminal operator, junior veterinary paramedic, ship's chef, hairdresser, gas equipment maintenance and repair mechanic, city electric transport driver and others.
“The draft order introduces amendments to 43 federal state educational standards of secondary vocational education, approved by orders of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation, regarding the termination of admission to training on them from December 31, 2021,” the explanatory note to the document says.
It is noted that this was done in order to bring the structure of training personnel with secondary vocational education in line with the actual needs of the labor market.
It is specified that the admission for training in the following professions will be completed: a manufacturer of reinforced concrete products, an advertising agent, a locksmith for the manufacture of parts and assemblies of technical systems in construction, an electrician of aviation equipment, an assistant nurse for patient care, an operator of a transport terminal, a junior veterinary paramedic, a ship’s cook , hairdresser, fitter for the operation and repair of gas equipment, driver of urban electric transport and others.
