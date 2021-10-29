Ministry of Education proposed to stop admission to colleges in 43 professions

https://ria.ru/20211029/kolledzh-1756955649.html

2021-10-29T22: 20

2021-10-29T22: 20

2021-10-29T23: 45

MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Education of Russia proposed to stop admission to colleges and technical schools in 43 professions from December 31, 2021, the draft order was published on the portal of draft regulatory legal acts. Of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation, regarding the termination of enrollment for training on them from December 31, 2021, “the explanatory note to the document says. labor market. It is specified that admission to training in the following professions will be completed: a manufacturer of reinforced concrete products, an advertising agent, a locksmith for the manufacture of parts and assemblies of technical systems in construction, an electrician of aviation equipment, an assistant nurse for nursing, opera transport terminal operator, junior veterinary paramedic, ship’s chef, hairdresser, gas equipment maintenance and repair mechanic, city electric transport driver and others.

