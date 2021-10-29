https://ria.ru/20211028/samoubiystvo-1756630624.html

Minsk to check reports of suicide of suspect in murder of Yakhontov

MINSK, October 28 – RIA Novosti. The Russian Embassy in Belarus will check information about the suicide of Andrei Skripkin, suspected of killing banker Mikhail Yakhontov and his family, the diplomatic mission told RIA Novosti. “The situation and information about it developed rapidly. Earlier, the Kuntsevsky court in Moscow arrested Skripkin in absentia, who is suspected of killing the banker Yakhontov and his family in western Moscow, the press service of the court told RIA Novosti. Earlier, Yulia Ivanova, senior assistant to the head of the Moscow headquarters of the RF IC, said that the bodies of three people were found in an apartment on Mosfilmovskaya Street: a man, a woman and a child. A criminal case was initiated under the article on the murder of two or more persons. According to a RIA Novosti source, the murdered head of the family was previously a banker. He and the woman were found with stab wounds, the child with a neck injury. The agency’s source also noted that the murder suspect was detained on the territory of Belarus, now the issue of bringing the defendant to Moscow is being decided. Former top manager of the bankrupt Smolensk Bank, Mikhail Yakhontov, was convicted in 2019 of embezzlement and deliberate bankruptcy of the bank. The Tverskoy Court of Moscow in 2019 sentenced him to six years in prison. Taking into account the fact that he was arrested back in 2016, and a day in a pre-trial detention center is counted as a day and a half in a colony, his term ended this summer. By a court verdict, more than 8 billion 412 million rubles were collected from Yakhontov and his three accomplices in favor of the Deposit Insurance Agency.

