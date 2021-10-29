Moldova agreed with Gazprom to extend the contract

https://ria.ru/20211029/moldaviya-1756944940.html

CHISINAU, October 28 – RIA Novosti. Moldova and Gazprom have agreed to extend the gas supply contract for five years, the press service of the Moldovan Ministry of Infrastructure and Regional Development said. “Negotiations between the Moldovan delegation and Gazprom have ended in St. Petersburg. Moldovagaz will be extended for five years, using the formula proposed by the Moldovan side, “- said in a statement on the agency’s Facebook page. Deliveries will begin on November 1. In addition, the parties agreed to audit the historical debt of the Moldovagaz company. purchased fuel from “Gazprom” under an agreement of 2008, on September 30, its term expired. The parties could not agree on new conditions and twice extended the agreement for a month. At the same time, the gas price rose to $ 790 per thousand cubic meters. The Russian state corporation was ready to continue deliveries of gas only on condition that the debt of about $ 700 million is repaid. In October, Chisinau announced that gas consumption temporarily exceeded fuel supplies from Russia. On October 22, the country’s parliament introduced a state of emergency in the country due to the energy crisis, so that it would be possible to quickly allocate funds from the budget for the purchase of additional volumes of fuel to support the pressure in the gas pipeline. Previously, the Moldovan authorities held four rounds of tenders for the purchase of gas. The first was won by the Polish PGNiG, the second – by the Dutch Vitol, the third – again by PGNiG and the Swiss DXT Commodities, the fourth – by Naftogaz of Ukraine, which will supply 500 thousand cubic meters to partners today.

