Moldova and Gazprom extended the contract for five years :: Business :: RBC

Later, Gazprom confirmed the extension of the contract. Deliveries will begin on November 1 “on mutually beneficial terms.”

Since 2011, Gazprom and Moldovagaz have annually renewed their gas supply agreement. Another contract expired on September 30th. It was extended until the end of October, after which the parties tried to agree on new conditions for a month.

Read on RBC Pro

The price issue prevented the parties from reaching an agreement: since 2021, Moldova wanted to move away from the pure pegging of gas to the cost of oil and oil products and connect elements of market (spot) pricing. And this year, for the first time, the price of fuel for Chisinau began to be indexed depending on the spot price at the German hub NCG – just at the time when the exchange price of gas in Europe, against the background of a shortage of fuel in storage facilities, jumped several times since the beginning of the year. If in 2020 the average gas price for Moldova was only $ 149 per 1,000 cubic meters. m, then by September 2021 it increased to $ 550, and in October Moldova pays market $ 790 per 1,000 cubic meters. m.

In addition, Gazprom demanded that Moldova pay off the debt, which, according to the company, reached $ 709 million. Moldovan President Maia Sandu admitted that at the end of 2020 the total debt to the company was approximately $ 7.5 billion. The country’s leadership blames Transnistria for this , which, according to him, unlike Chisinau, does not pay for supplies for years. According to other calculations, carried out by Grant Thornton, at the end of 2020, Moldovagaz had a debt of about $ 6.55 billion, not counting possible penalties on off-balance sheet accounts.

They agreed to proceed to negotiations on the debt in Moldova, subject to an independent audit, which would confirm the debt.

Against the background of difficulties in discussing the extension of the contract, Moldova made trial purchases of gas at 1 million cubic meters. m from Poland and the Netherlands, as well as 1.5 million cubic meters. m from Ukraine. For the year, the country consumes about 3 billion cubic meters. m of gas. So, in 2020, Gazprom supplied Moldova with 3.05 billion cubic meters. m of gas – 5.5% more than in 2019 (2.89 billion cubic meters), the company said.