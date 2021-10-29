more than 40 thousand new cases of COVID-19 detected in Russia per day – РТ in Russian

In Russia, the anti-records for the number of detected cases of COVID-19 and deaths have been updated – 40,069 and 1,159, respectively. According to Dmitry Peskov, the rate of vaccination against coronavirus has significantly increased in the country. The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation also denied media reports about the restart of the vaccination campaign.

On Thursday, October 28, in Russia, for the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the daily rate of the number of new cases of coronavirus exceeded 40 thousand – 40,096 cases of COVID-19 were detected. The daily anti-record for the number of deaths was also updated – 1159.

The previous maximum values ​​for these indicators were recorded on October 25 (37,930 new cases of coronavirus) and October 27 (1123 deaths from COVID-19).

The total number of detected cases of COVID-19 in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 8,392,697. During this time, 7,272,053 people recovered (29,318 in the last day), 235,057 died.

The largest number of new cases of coronavirus over the past 24 hours was recorded in Moscow (8440), St. Petersburg (3186) and the Moscow region (2639).

Vaccination issue

Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov noted that the rate of vaccination of the population has significantly increased in Russia. At the same time, according to him, the authorities did not take any decisions to transfer the vaccination campaign from the voluntary to mandatory one.

“The rates of vaccination have gone up, thank God. Hopefully, this trend will not weaken with the end of the holiday regime. But now the pace has increased significantly, which is good for all of us, ”said Peskov.

At the same time, a Kremlin spokesman denied media reports that the country was restarting a vaccination campaign. Earlier, Kommersant, citing sources, published material that the Russian authorities were allegedly restarting a campaign to promote vaccination.

“This information is not true. No restart, absolutely incorrect information. An awareness campaign is like cycling. Especially with regard to vaccination, especially taking into account the specific approach of compatriots to the topic of vaccination. It is an ongoing campaign that must be and is being carried out on an ongoing basis in different segments, in traditional and new media. There is no restart and there cannot be, ”he said.

Also on the topic “Not welcome”: Peskov called the closure of the borders of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation due to COVID-19 as the last measure

The Russian authorities do not plan to introduce travel bans during non-working days, Dmitry Peskov said. Also the presidential press secretary …

Throughout Russia, citizens of the country can easily get vaccinated against COVID-19, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stated in his video message to the participants of the VIII Congress of the National Medical Chamber Union of the medical community.

“Throughout the country, there is an opportunity to be vaccinated against this dangerous infection and to protect yourself and those around you. Thanks to domestic scientists and researchers, we have not one, but several effective vaccines. New drugs are being developed, ”said the head of the Cabinet.

He also called on health workers to explain to citizens why vaccination is the most reliable weapon against COVID-19 that can stop the increase in the incidence.

“And I’m counting on you in this. I am sure you will help your patients make a choice in favor of vaccination. The choice is in favor of life and health, “Mishustin emphasized.

At the same time, Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko urged doctors to be careful in issuing medical cuts from vaccination against COVID-19.

“Sometimes I come across completely absurd recommendations, when it is recommended to take a medical appointment to a patient who, of the options, either vaccination or in case of illness, is actually a direct referral to intensive care. These are especially patients with cardiovascular diseases, patients who received assistance in the oncological profile, although it is already accepted all over the world that cancer patients who received immunosuppressive therapy should receive booster vaccinations in order to strengthen their immunity, ”he explained.

RIA News

© Vitaly Belousov

According to the latest data, 53,511,786 people have already been vaccinated with the first component in Russia, and 49,161,150 Russians have completed the full course of vaccination.

Sputnik V nasal vaccine

Head of the Center. Gamalei Alexander Gintsburg suggested that immunization with the Sputnik V vaccine, followed by revaccination with a nasal drug, is likely to provide maximum protection against COVID-19.

“We assume (although this will need to be studied during clinical trials) that such immunity will be sterile, that is, the vaccinated person will have not only humoral, but also mucosal immunity at the level of the entrance gate,” RIA Novosti quotes Gunzburg.

The scientist noted that thanks to this method of administration of the drug, an “independent barrier” is formed that prevents the penetration of the virus.

On October 26, it was reported that an application was submitted to the Ministry of Health of Russia for clinical trials of the nasal form of “Sputnik V”.

Military doctors and the fight against COVID-19

On behalf of the President, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation is increasing assistance to Russian regions in the fight against the spread of COVID-19. As stated in the defense department, military doctors of the Central Military District went from the Samara region to provide assistance to Khakassia. In the near future, doctors from the Central Military District from the Novosibirsk and Sverdlovsk regions will also arrive by military transport aircraft in Abakan.

“The medical and nursing teams include military personnel with significant experience in diagnosing and treating patients with coronavirus. Including resuscitators, pulmonologists, anesthesiologists and other specialists, ”the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Along with this, 65 specialists of the Ministry of Defense from the medical units and organizations of the Western Military District work in Tula.

In addition, the military is transferring liquefied oxygen to medical institutions. According to the ministry, to date, more than 347 tons of liquefied oxygen have been sent to 27 regions. The Ministry of Defense produces more than 20 tons of oxygen every day.

In addition to this, in the medical centers built by the Ministry of Defense in different parts of the country, more than 50% of places are reserved for the treatment of civilian patients.