https://ria.ru/20211029/mosgorsud-1756847686.html

Moscow City Court gave five years in prison to Digger Pyzh for disclosing state secrets

Moscow City Court gave five years in prison to Digger Pyzh for disclosing state secrets – Russia news today

Moscow City Court gave five years in prison to Digger Pyzh for disclosing state secrets

The Moscow City Court sentenced digger and YouTube blogger Andrei Pyzh to 5 years in prison for illegal dissemination of information that is a state secret, RIA Novosti reports.

2021-10-29T13: 26

2021-10-29T13: 26

2021-10-29T15: 34

Moscow City Court

crime

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/153104/48/1531044877_0:373:2977:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1aa6466e129adf64479df2477053c120.jpg

MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. The Moscow City Court sentenced digger and YouTube blogger Andrei Pyzh to 5 years in prison for illegally disseminating information that is a state secret, the press service of the Moscow Prosecutor’s Office reports. convicted of a crime … illegal receipt, distribution and transfer of information constituting a state secret outside the Russian Federation, “the report says.” The court sentenced Pyzh to 5 years of imprisonment in a general regime correctional colony. “, – added in the prosecutor’s office. Pyzh, whose YouTube channel at the time of his arrest in August 2020 had more than 800 thousand subscribers, filmed videos at nuclear power plants, other closed or abandoned facilities. The release of the prosecutor’s office notes that Pyzh, not having the appropriate admission, from December 2018 to August 2020 I illegally obtained information, s state secrets in relation to the design features and technical systems of some regime facilities located in the metropolitan region.

https://ria.ru/20190821/1557730353.html

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/153104/48/1531044877_135-0:2866:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0dbf5f8d6053c58704c40b7ad741a817.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Moscow city court, crime, russia