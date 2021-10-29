Mourinho is in love with cinema. Imitates Al Pacino, missed the Moscow Champions League final because of the film and wants to be played by George Clooney – Beetle in the Anthill – Blogs

She also loves Jennifer Aniston and herself in the frame.

For the first time, Jose Mourinho spoke about his interest in cinema in 2005 in an interview with The Guardian: “I easily switch [с футбола], I have no problem with that. I spend time with the kids, recently we went to the Fantastic Four movies. For them it was the third trip to the cinema in a week, for me it was the second. When I’m immersed in a film, I don’t think about work. ”

In May 2008, Mourinho (who was fired from Chelsea during the season) admitted that he had not watched the Champions League final with his former team. Instead, the Portuguese went to the cinema with the children. “He loves to watch movies,” said the Portuguese wife, Matilda, in The Special One: The Dark Side of Jose Mourinho. “When we moved to Madrid, we specifically chose a house with a home theater.”

Already on his second visit to Chelsea, Jose told how he spends time before home games: “I watch TV shows on my tablet while my players warm up before the match. I have a beautiful office at Stamford Bridge, I manage to watch a few episodes. I hate it when people knock on my door and invite me to a press conference.

I spend a lot of time traveling and hotels with the team. I have to wait a long time. Watching TV shows helps you relax. Usually I start watching from the second season, when 15-20 episodes of TV series like “House of Cards”, “Scandal” or “Mad Men” have already been released.

By the way, what other TV series does Jose like?

Jose loves charismatic characters – Al Pacino, Sean Connery, The Godfather. We analyze with a psychologist what this means

It’s easy to see that the Portuguese is a fan of a very specific genre.

In September 2019, Mourinho joined the Joe YouTube channel. Jose read the quotes and guessed who the author was – a coach or a movie star (the Portuguese easily remembered Al Pacino’s quote from “Every Sunday”, but fell on the phrase of Brendan Rogers). And Jose chatted with the presenter about cinema: “My favorite film? If you need to choose one, then it’s “The Godfather.” Now I am fascinated by the series “Peaky Blinders”.

Simply put, Mourinho quotes pieces with an old-school atmosphere and strong male characters (who look very stylish).

“Mad Men” – the atmosphere of an advertising agency of the 60s: costumes, male characters and a lot of cigarettes.

“Peaky Blinders” – because of the stylish costumes Kinopoisk calls local bandits “tweed mafia”.

“The Godfather” – you yourself know.

(Jose, one question: why aren’t The Sopranos on the list?)

A certain taste can also be traced in the actors. Jose repeated a million times that he adores Al Pacino (we will tell about their great meeting below). And here is a quote from an interview with GQ – here he praises Anthony Hopkins (the star of the films about Hannibal Lector) and other old school actors: “For many years my favorite actor is Anthony Hopkins. It was good 20 years ago and still is. One of the few whose new films impress me. Sean Connery is great too, but his films are one-shot. There is more depth in Hopkins’ works, they make you think, you want to revise them.

Michael Caine, Anthony Hopkins and Sean Connery are icons. They are the best actors and very stylish men. They have become legends without the benefits that modern actors take for granted. I was a teenager who grew up watching their films, so now I have a weakness for older actors. ”

These flavors go well with how we know Mourinho. It seems that Jose has pieced together his media image from his favorite TV series: a strong male character, old-fashioned (remember the fresh whining about youth), loves to be liked by women, dresses stylishly (early Mourinho and a great coat).

“Mourinho’s love for films with strong personalities can be traced back to his coaching career,” explained sports psychologist Vladimir Safonov in an interview with Sports.ru. – Not a very successful footballer who quickly ended his playing career and switched to coaching. And made a cool career. Titles with different clubs speak of his strong personality – ambitious, charismatic (the brightness of his clothes is also due to these qualities), the personality of the winner. And the choice of such films, events, actions of the characters is empathy for the same heroes. Jose seems to feel an intrapersonal resonance.

From the behavior of Mourinho during the games, one might think that he himself plays on the field. And his coaching achievements are his single combats with the coach of another team, if you will, one mafia against another. Films play the role of emotional fuel – his extravagance in dress, behavior, experiences of success and failure. ”

Stories about Mourinho and movie stars: he called Brad Pitt an asshole and was jealous of Al Pacino

Mourinho is no ordinary movie fan; he is a star himself. Therefore, the Portuguese has a chance to see his favorite actors up close. This happened twice.

In 2011, Real Madrid flew to the preseason tournament in the United States. In Los Angeles, Jose arranged a meeting with Al Pacino. At first everything went well, Mourinho squeaked with delight, but soon the Portuguese noticed an unpleasant detail – all the women in the hotel lobby were looking at them. Only their attention was attracted not by Jose, but by Al Pacino.

“Something happened that Mourinho had never encountered before,” writes journalist Robert Beasley in Jose Mourinho: Up Close and Personal. “And I suspect that his famous ego was hurt, because he joked that Pacino was old, small, and his face was covered with wrinkles.

He could not understand why everyone was crowding around him, preferring the actor’s company to closeness to the super-tough-football-coach. Everything was said as a joke, but the feeling that there was only a fraction of a joke did not leave ”.

Jose liked the meeting anyway. In a documentary from Amazon, he even showed a photo of Al Pacino, and in an interview with Joe he shared his impressions: “I was so proud to meet him in Los Angeles and find out what he knows about me. I rarely offer someone to take a picture, but it was such a case. He’s my favorite actor. ”

The next meeting with the dream also happened in the USA. In 2013, Chelsea came to Los Angeles and stayed at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Once the players and coaches were crowding in the lobby waiting for the bus, when suddenly the star of the TV series “Friends” Jennifer Aniston fluttered into the hall.

“Jennifer Aniston was great that day,” continues Robert Beasley. She even looked at the motley collection of zombie-like specimens hypnotized by her and flashed a smile.

Very quickly, she disappeared into the hallway, and Jose, predictably, was the first to respond: “Damn it, what an asshole Brad Pitt is!” And instantly added: “Jennifer Aniston is one, Angelina Jolie is zero.” At the mention of Jolie, he pouted his lips, imitating Angelina. ”

Mourinho also acts in films himself: he shone on the set of the TV series about Tottenham, in advertising he gave advice to Ted Lasso

In 2020, Amazon released All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur. Nine episodes chronicle the 2019/20 season, when Mourinho tried to replace Pochettino and drag the team into the Champions League. Many were surprised that 2/3 of the screen time was devoted to Jose (they even joked on Twitter that this was a series about Mourinho). It is logical that the head coach and a very charismatic character are constantly in the frame. But it seems that the Portuguese love for the filming process also influenced the screen time.

“Jose’s enthusiasm was a revelation to us,” cinematographer Duane McClooney told Amazon Prime. – He got involved in the filming process, constantly advised something on the plot. And of course, he looked amazing in the frame. We knew immediately who the main character was. ”

Perhaps that is why Jose was offered to star in the popular football series “Ted Lasso”. AppleTV, together with DAZN, made two videos: they were not included in the final cut, but were used as teasers for the series.

In the first video, Lasso calls Jose during the Champions League final. Mourinho elaborates amusingly: “Who is this?” Then the Portuguese, in his own style, lists the trophies he won and explains the basic principles.

– What is the difference between the leagues?

– British football is about strength and speed. Italy is focused on defense. They are masters of catenaccio. In Spain, tiki-taku is preferred.

In response, Lasso jokes that he was offered tiki-taku chicken on the plane, but he refused. Jose didn’t laugh.

–How to communicate with the media?

“You have to learn how to deal with the English press. I will explain to you which words are appropriate: “I prefer not to speak.”

Lasso didn’t get it, thought that Jose didn’t want to tell him secrets. “No, this is the phrase you say to the media:“ I prefer not to speak. ”

I prefer not to say is an iconic meme phrase from Mourinho. It’s funny that a lot of references to the habits of the Portuguese are woven into the short dialogue – another proof that Jose has built an absolutely cinematic image for himself.

Bonus scene. Mourinho’s best movie quotes

Jose is the king of catchy phrases. He pours them on so often that many hardly noticed a funny detail – the Portuguese often mentions films and uses film analogs.

“Look, I’m a football coach, not Harry Potter. He is a magician, but in reality there is no magic. Magic is fiction, and football is reality ”- after the first match at the head of Real Madrid (a goalless draw with Mallorca).

And here is the first conversation with Harry Kane from the Amazon documentary: “I saw you training yesterday, and I have no doubt that you are a leader. The world looks at English football with incredible respect, but they still think that the movie stars of football are playing in other leagues. We have to turn you into a movie star. ”

“If they made a film about my life, then I would have to play George Clooney. He’s a fantastic actor, my wife thinks it’s perfect. ”

“Messi is like watching porn: everyone likes it, but no one admits it publicly.”

Interestingly, love for cinema helped Jose at an interview with the owner of “Roma”?

Photo: globallookpress.com/MediaPunch/face to face, www.imago-images.de, David Klein, Alfredo Falcone / LaPresse