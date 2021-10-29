New Actor May Be Cast on DC’s Constantine

Even in the new project, they promise more horror and less religion.

Shot from the film “Constantine: Lord of Darkness”

HBO Max and Bad Robot Productions are working on a new series about John Constantine from the DC Comics Vertigo. Reported by Illuminerdi.



The producers are currently looking for an actor for the lead role. The team is looking at artists over the age of 20 like the Venom star Riz Ahmed. Guy Bolton is working on the script.

Site sources noted that the show will be very different from previous projects about Constantine. A darker reimagining of the character with a focus on horror elements from comics is expected. Religious motives will fade into the background. Note that HBO Max did not confirm the information, so it is worth treating it with suspicion.

In The CW’s Arrow Universe, the role of John Constantine is played by Matt Ryan, who clearly will not star in the new show. Earlier it was said that full-length “Constantine” with Keanu Reeves will continue, because of which many could assume that the actor would reprise the role in potential television projects. Probably, this will not happen, but there is still a chance, since the series with the new actor has not been confirmed.

Recall that Bad Robot Productions JJ Abrams will shoot various films and TV series about the Dark Justice League, so we are waiting for a full-fledged dark cinematic universe with Constantine, Swamp Thing and other heroes.

