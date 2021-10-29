New Kia Sportage: “aspirated” and “off-road” version of the X-Pro

Along with the special performance, the Korean brand SUV also found a new place of registration – in the States. The model will reach Russia next year, for our market it will most likely continue to be assembled locally.

In its native Korea, the fifth generation Kia Sportage debuted back in July, in September, crosses for Europe and Australia were revealed. Now a variant is presented intended for the North American market. By the way, the Sportage will be produced in the USA for the first time: the production of “most complete sets” will be set up at a plant in the state of Georgia, where the K5 sedan and Sorento and Telluride crossovers are also assembled.

As in the homeland of the brand, the Americans will be offered a stretched SUV, its length is 4660 mm (175 mm longer than its predecessor), the wheelbase is 2755 mm (+85 mm compared to the previous model). This Sportage has additional windows in the rear pillars. Recall that the “short” SUV (length – 4515 mm, distance between axles – 2680 mm) is addressed mainly to the Old World, the European model has deaf rear pillars, its own window sill line and a reduced glass of the fifth door.

Both outside and inside, the American Kia Sportage as a whole repeated the version for Korea, except that the traditional gear lever was installed in the cabin instead of a washer. In the States, there will also be an X-Line version with more impressive bumpers, 19-inch wheels, full roof rails and a different grille. At the same time, for the USA, they also made an “off-road” version of the X-Pro, its “chips” are 17-inch matte black wheels shod in high-profile BFGoodrich tires, an additional Snow driving mode (there are also Normal, Sport and Smart modes), plus an extended a list of standard equipment (in particular, such a crossover has diode fog lights, heated windshield and washer nozzles).

But the main difference between the American new Sportage and versions for other countries is the engine. So, if in Korea, Europe and Australia the model is available with turbo engines, then in the States it will be offered with a 2.5 GDI gasoline “aspirated” with combined injection. The motor produces 190 hp. and is combined exclusively with an eight-speed “automatic” (in some places the crossover still has a “mechanics” and 7DCT). Front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive (X-Line and X-Pro versions are all-wheel drive by default). Also, the American Kia Sportage will receive a hybrid version (most likely, this modification will be supplied from Korea).

In the States, the “traditional” crossover will start in the first quarter of next year, the hybrid should catch up later. In Russia, the “fifth” Sportage is also expected in the first half of 2022, and we will probably sell an extended cross. For the Russian Federation, the cars, as before, will be assembled by the Kaliningrad Avtotor. But the Russian model may have its own motor range.