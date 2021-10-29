New tough restrictions are introduced in the Perm Territory due to coronavirus

For unvaccinated and unrecovered people over 60 years of age, a strict self-isolation regime is introduced Photo: archive “KP”

On Friday, October 29, members of the coronavirus headquarters in the Perm Territory noted that the restrictive measures currently in force in the region are not enough. To stabilize the situation, it is necessary to limit the number of contacts among residents as much as possible. In this regard, for the period of non-working days – from November 1 to 7 – in the Perm Territory, the work of most organizations is suspended: cafes, bars, cinemas, theaters, a number of shops. But for some spheres of activity, the authorities made an exception.

List of organizations that can work under special conditions:

– Catering establishments – restaurants, cafes, canteens, buffets, bars, eateries – but on condition that they will only work for takeaway or provide delivery;

– Canteens in hotels, hostels, as well as in private and municipal organizations, but on condition that only guests or employees of these organizations will have lunch there;

– Pharmacies;

– Grocery and non-food stores, but provided that the share of essential goods is at least 30% of the range;

– Stores that sell goods remotely or deliver them;

– Organizations providing personal services, but without the possibility of visiting them;

– Notary offices, provided that their services are urgent;

– Kindergartens where duty groups work;

– Funeral agencies, post offices, construction organizations, media and printing house;

– Car services, tire fitting;

– MFC.

In addition, from November 1 until the special decision of the headquarters, the strict self-isolation regime must be observed by people over 60 years old, if they have not been vaccinated or have not had a coronavirus. Also, from November 8, catering establishments will be open until 23:00. The authorities added that after the end of the non-working days, coronavirus vaccination certificates and QR codes will continue to be used to purchase goods and attend public events.