News for October 28 Morning By Investing.com

© Reuters



Investing.com – Russian authorities are relaunching vaccination campaign, and shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ 🙂 and Microsoft surged to all-time highs following quarterly reports – this and other big news by Thursday morning, Oct.28, in our daily roundup.

The Russian presidential administration intends to restart the campaign for vaccination against COVID-19. The federal authorities concluded that the previous campaign was ineffective due to the prevalence of aggressive propaganda in it with an emphasis on the threat of death if the vaccine was refused. The new campaign will focus on the link between vaccination and the lifting of restrictions, Kommersant reports, citing sources close to Vladimir Putin’s administration.

The European Commission has launched an antitrust investigation in connection with the acquisition of Nvidia (NASDAQ 🙂 of the British chip developer Arm. The deal could make it difficult for other manufacturers to access Arm’s technology. This will harm much of the semiconductor industry, said EC Vice President Margrethe Vestager.

The hedge fund Third Point, which holds a large stake in Royal Dutch Shell PLC ADR (NYSE :), has called on the oil giant to split into two entities. Such a section is needed to keep the business and attract new investors, they say in the fund. The Wall Street Journal informs about it with reference to the letter from Third Point to investors.

Facebook (NASDAQ 🙂 urged its employees to keep internal documents and correspondence in case of an investigation of the company’s activities by US regulators and lawmakers. She decided to take such a step after the revelations of ex-employee Frances Haugen and the publication of the Facebook Papers dossier, informs the New York Times.

Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ 🙂 and Alphabet, Google’s parent company, soared to highs after IT giants reported third-quarter results that beat analysts’ expectations. Alphabet’s market capitalization climbed to nearly $ 2 trillion, and Microsoft’s to $ 2.43 trillion.

The text was prepared by Yana Shebalina