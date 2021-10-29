Nissan has prepared an extreme version of the new Pathfinder :: Autonews

Nissan has prepared several experimental vehicles that will be unveiled in November at the SEMA Tuning Festival in Las Vegas. One of the projects was a deeply modernized next-generation Pathfinder crossover, according to Carscoops.

Nissan Project Overland Pathfinder received a significantly modified suspension with Bilstein shock absorbers, which increased the ground clearance by 50 millimeters. In addition, the car has got 18-inch reinforced wheels from the sports division Nismo with off-road tires.

Plus, the crossover was equipped with additional lighting elements, underbody protection and roof rails. Finally, the Pathfinder received a significantly redesigned cabin with an integrated Egoe Nestbox Camper Conversion travel module with a folding mobile kitchen and a sleeping compartment.

The new generation Nissan Pathfinder debuted in early 2021. The crossover was equipped with the same 3.5-liter naturally aspirated engine producing 284 hp. and 351 Nm of torque. At the same time, a new 9-speed automatic transmission came to replace the variator. In the all-wheel drive version, the driver can choose one of seven driving modes that optimize the settings of the main systems for driving in different conditions and on different surfaces. World sales of the new generation Nissan Pathfinder will begin at the end of 2021, including in Russia.

At the SEMA tuning show, the upgraded Frontier pickup will also debut, which has received improvements similar to the Pathfinder. In addition, the Japanese will present at the festival a special version of the 1971 270Z sports car, inspired by the car that won the African Safari Rally in the 1970s.