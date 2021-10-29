Non-working days have come throughout Russia :: Society :: RBC

For the period of non-working days in schools and kindergartens announced a vacation. Duty groups will appear in nurseries and kindergartens. In case of emergency in schools, according to the decision of their leadership, it is possible to organize duty groups for primary grades. In this case, it is necessary to observe anti-coronavirus measures. Sections and circles are closed on non-working days.

Read on RBC Pro

The spread of the coronavirus Covid-19 in the regions of Russia Number of confirmed cases of infection Source: Federal and regional headquarters for the fight against the virus Data for Russia i

Vacation periods differ not only depending on the region, but also on the form of study (quarter or trimester). In some regions, for example Tatarstan and Yekaterinburg, the vacation period coincided with the non-working days, they decided not to extend the vacation for schoolchildren. In addition, kindergartens in Tatarstan will operate as usual.

In the Volgograd region, the holidays were supposed to start on October 25 and end on October 31, but in the end they were extended for another three days (actually a week). The same terms will be in Belgorod, Tula, Ivanovo regions, as well as in Chuvashia. And in Sevastopol, the headquarters decided on October 11 that the autumn holidays would take place from October 18 to November 8.

Federal universities and colleges are encouraged to switch to distance learning during non-working days. For example, in the capital, the Department of Education and Science allowed classes to be conducted exclusively remotely. And in the Moscow region, students from October 28 to November 7 were sent on vacation.

During non-working days, non-food retail stores, dental clinics, multifunctional centers and public service centers, beauty salons, fitness centers, and leisure centers are closed in many regions. Some regions have introduced partial lockdowns. Some of the most severe restrictions apply in Moscow and the Moscow region.

During this period, only pharmacies and shops with essential goods operate in the capital. Catering establishments can only work for takeaway and delivery. Non-food retail stores, dental clinics, multifunctional and public service centers, beauty salons, fitness centers, entertainment and cultural centers have suspended their activities. The holding of cultural and entertainment events has been suspended. The mayor’s office warned that it is possible to calculate violators of restrictive measures using photos on social networks.

Queues and business lunches at the bus stop: Moscow on the first day of lockdown



Museums and theaters can be visited, but only if there are QR codes (given to those vaccinated and recently ill) and visitor masks. Cinemas and children’s playrooms are also closing.

Also in Moscow, the social cards of unvaccinated people over the age of 60 were blocked. They will be able to unlock them after vaccination.

In the Leningrad region, it was decided to introduce restrictive measures similar to those in the capital. As reported by “Fontanka”, this was done so that during the long weekend, residents of the capital did not go en masse to St. Petersburg. During non-working days, you can check into hotels in St. Petersburg only if you have a QR code or a negative PCR test.

Service enterprises are closing in Sevastopol, hospitals, clinics, vaccination centers, pharmacies and grocery stores will operate in the same mode. In kindergartens, special groups are organized for children, whose parents will have to work during the period of restrictions.

How the coronavirus epidemic is developing in Russia Dynamics of daily detected new infections and registration of deaths Sources: federal and regional headquarters for the fight against coronavirus, statements by officials Data for Russia i

On behalf of the Governor of Sevastopol, checkpoints were set up at the entrance to the city, at which it is necessary to present a document confirming vaccination against coronavirus or a previous illness. This measure applies not only to tourists, but also to Sevastopol and Crimean residents.

In other regions, restrictive measures are milder. For example, in the Nizhny Novgorod region, organizations providing excursion and tourist services, as well as beauty salons with licenses for medical activities, were allowed to work. And in the Rostov region, restaurants and cafes do not serve visitors only from 21:00 to 6:00, the rest of the time they can work only for delivery and takeaway.

Rospotrebnadzor previously advised Russians to stay at home and not plan trips. The department recalled the main protective measures – a mask, antiseptics and maintaining a distance if trips cannot be avoided.

The day before the start of the non-working days at the federal level in Russia, another record of deaths from COVID-19 was recorded – 1163 people. This is the second day in a row with a record. During the day, 39,849 new cases of infection were detected. On October 28, more than 40 thousand people infected with coronavirus were detected for the first time in Russia.