Not only Shiba Inu. What tokens have risen in price by thousands of percent in a month :: RBC.Crypto

In addition to one of the most popular Dogecoin clones, the value of four more digital coins has increased more than 10 times

Over the past month, the price of the Shiba Inu token has increased by more than 1000%. The altcoin price reached an all-time high above $ 0.000086. In addition to being the most talked about cryptocurrency on Twitter, a Bloomberg journalist said that it is incorrect to call it a clone of Dogecoin. However, there were other “meme” tokens that managed to rise in price more than 10 times in a month.

Dogelon mars

Dogelon Mars ‘memorial’ token price has grown by more than 2300% in a month. On October 29, the altcoin price reached a local maximum at $ 0.00000154. The capitalization of the project, according to Coinmarketcap, is $ 860 million.During the day, the trading volume of Dogelon Mars increased by 94% and exceeded $ 214 million.

Dogelon Mars is a Dogecoin clone that was created on the Ethereum blockchain. The cryptocurrency was named after the first “meme” altcoin, Elon Musk and the planet Mars.

Kishu inu

The value of Kishu Inu has increased by almost 2000% over the past 30 days. On October 29, the token is traded at $ 0.0000000082, and its capitalization is $ 805 million.During the day, the volume of cryptocurrency trading decreased by 44%, to $ 86 million.

Kishu Inu is a “meme” altcoin that was created in April this year. The token developers presented their own decentralized exchange, as well as an NFT marketplace.

MemePad

The MemePad token has risen in price by 9000% in a month. On October 29, the altcoin is traded at $ 0.07, and its capitalization is $ 28.1 million.The daily trading volume of MemePad increased by 5% and reached $ 10.2 million. month).

MemePad is an IPO platform focused only on “meme” cryptocurrencies.

Akita inu

For a month, the price of the Akita Inu token has grown by more than 1000%. On October 29, the altcoin is trading at $ 0.0000048, and its capitalization is $ 485 million. Akita Inu’s daily trading volume decreased by 52%, to $ 76 million.

Akita Inu is a “meme” cryptocurrency that claims to be completely decentralized and community driven. Half of the issued tokens were sent to the co-founder of Ethereum Vitalik Buterin, and another part of the digital coins was blocked in the Uniswap pool.

