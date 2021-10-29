Novatek made money on the gas crisis: why the company’s shares continue to fall

What’s happened

Novatek showed impressive results in the third quarter – the company’s revenue reached 276.71 billion rubles (+ 69% compared to the third quarter of 2020), profit before tax and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to 181.8 billion rubles (+ 94% to III quarter of 2020), net profit increased to 112.9 billion rubles (+ 757% compared to the third quarter of 2020).

Meanwhile, these results did not come as a surprise to the market: the brokers’ consensus forecast, according to Bloomberg, differed by + 1% in revenue, by -1% in EBITDA, and only net profit exceeded expectations by + 9%. At the same time, the volume of natural gas sales remained practically unchanged compared to the third quarter of last year and amounted to 16,574 million cubic meters (+ 0.1%), while decreasing in international markets by -22.5% to 1707 million cubic meters.

Why do I need to know this

Close-up

Advertising on Forbes

The rise in gas prices allowed Novatek to increase the average selling price of gas by 49.4% compared to the third quarter of 2020, to 7027 rubles ($ 95.7) per thousand cubic meters, mainly due to sales of LNG (liquefied natural gas) on international markets. Novatek is the largest producer of liquefied natural gas in Russia, and it was the shortage of LNG supplies that provoked the European gas crisis.

The gas crisis has been raging in Europe for over a month, helping Novatek break records. It all started with a jump in natural gas prices, followed by oil and coal prices. Back on September 15, 2021, when gas prices began to renew historical highs and broke through the $ 880 per thousand cubic meter mark, it seemed that this was an extraordinary event, but on October 5, prices soared to a record $ 1,900.

Since then, at the close of trading, the gas price has never dropped below $ 1000, which is a shock for many energy consumers and led to the shutdown of a number of enterprises. Expectations of the coming cold winter and the ongoing shortage of energy resources continue to keep gas prices at an abnormally high level.

For the investor

On October 5, 2021, Novatek’s stock quotes jumped to the level of 1990.4 rubles, which was close to the all-time high of 1993.2 rubles, reached at the close of trading three weeks earlier, on September 13, 2021. The October peak fell on the day when prices for gas in Europe has stepped over a record $ 1900 per thousand cubic meters.

Since then, Novatek’s quotes have dropped 10%. Comparison with other companies in the Russian oil and gas sector shows that the ratio of the company’s EV (Enterprise Value) to the forecasted profit of 2021 (EBITDA 2021) for Novatek is 15.5, while for Gazprom this figure is 3 , 6, while the Russian oil companies as a whole have 4.5. Also, Novatek’s dividend yield is one of the lowest in the sector. In 2022, it can be no more than 3% per annum in rubles.

Meanwhile, the profitability of investments in Novatek shares for the year to the current date is + 42.8%, over the past six months – + 29.2% in rubles. In other words, Novatek’s shares are already too expensive.

After the president’s instruction to Gazprom to increase gas injection into European storage facilities, the European gas prices began to adjust, and it is possible that for the first time since the end of September 2021, the closing price may finally drop below $ 1000 per thousand cubic meters.