OMV chief announced when the second string of Nord Stream 2 will be filled with gas

MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. The second string of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will be filled with gas by the end of the year, said the head of the Austrian OMV, one of the project’s investor companies, Alfred Stern. the second line will be filled with gas at the end of the year, “Stern answered when asked about the status of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline during the company’s press conference. He added that the first line has already been tested and filled with gas and is therefore ready for operation. At the same time, Stern added that he would not speculate on the date of the gas pipeline launch. “We have a long-term contract with Gazprom … Gazprom has fulfilled all its contractual obligations for the supply,” he also stressed. The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline stretches from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany and consists of two lines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. Its construction was completed on 10 September. In mid-October, Nord Stream 2 AG announced that the procedure for filling the first string of the pipeline with gas had been completed, and commissioning work on the second string was in progress. The project is being implemented by Nord Stream 2 AG with its sole shareholder, Gazprom. The company’s financial partners are European Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper and Wintershall.

