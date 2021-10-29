On Sakhalin, police and medics had to break through the jungle to rescue an injured tourist

09:54 October 29, 2021

On October 26, the duty unit of the department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Tomarinsky district received a message that a snow and swamp-going vehicle overturned in the area of ​​the Cheremshansky waterfall, and the driver was badly injured.

The head of the OGIBDD police captain Dmitry Kisarov and the traffic police inspector, senior police sergeant Alexander Martynov, as well as an ambulance team and a representative of the city administration’s EDDS, immediately went to the scene.

Participants of the rescue operation, having overcome a difficult path through the forest, reached impassable terrain. The ambulance car could not pass to the victim. Then the police transplanted the medics with the necessary equipment into the service car and continued to move, while the inspectors and medics who remained half a kilometer to the scene of the incident were already walking along the impassable thicket of the forest.

After arriving at the site, it became known that four men set off in self-propelled vehicles off-road in the direction of the forest. One of the participants of the trip, about two kilometers from the Cheremshansky waterfall, lost control of the control while climbing the hill. As a result of the rollover, the driver received multiple injuries and fractures.

The victim was transferred to a medical stretcher and, upon his return, loaded into a transport. However, they still had to get out of difficult terrain, where the ambulance was often drowned in mud. Police and EDDS officers more than once pulled out the car with official transport, and they had to change the wheels on the cars.

The 39-year-old victim was taken to the Tomarinsky central regional hospital, where he received the necessary assistance, according to IA Sakhalin, citing the press service of the Russian MIA Administration for the Sakhalin Region.