Out of sight, out of mind: Angelina Jolie sold her stake in Chateau Miraval, where she married Brad Pitt.

Alas, the vows of eternal love in the most beautiful estate could not save the marriage of Hollywood actors from litigation for the division of property. Angelina Jolie clearly does not live on the memories of her husband, because she sold her share in the French chateau, which she owned with Brad Pitt. And while the lawsuit over joint custody of their children is ongoing, the scenic site at their Chateau Miraval winery in Correnne has been auctioned off for $ 164 million. In addition, she got rid of the shares of the Tenute del Mondo wine group, part of the Stoli group, which is also owned by the ex-spouse.

Panoramic aerial view, May 31, 2008 in Le Val in southeastern France, showing the Chateau Miraval estate, a vineyard owned by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

The price of the deal was not disclosed. Of course, the Hollywood star showed Pitt what a woman could be ready for after leaving, because everything happened after the agreement on the division of common property. The former agreed to cancel “standard interim order”In relation to its assets, opening Jolie to the opportunity to sell his half of the French estate of 1,000 acres. The sale became a kind of victory signal after a counterclaim filed against 46-year-old Maleficent, because it alleged that she allegedly tried to deprive Pitt of the opportunity to buy her half.

According to court documents, Miraval is owned by Cumicumi, a company in which Pitt originally owned 60% through his company Mondo Bongo, while Jolie owned 40% through her company Nouvel. But three years before they parted ways in 2016, Pitt transferred 10% of the property to his beloved, making them equal shareholders. Then they even agreed to ask each other for permission if they ever wanted to sell their property. However, the lawsuit alleged that Jolie was trying to cunningly sell her shares without giving Pitt a preemptive buyout option.

Angelina Jolie with children, 2018

The main beauty of Hollywood filed for divorce back in September 2016. At the moment, she requires full custody of five of their six children, since the eldest son Maddox is already 20 years old. Pax, by the way, will turn 18 at the end of November and he will also be released from custody jurisdiction. Zakhara is now 16 years old, Shiloh is 15, twins Vivienne and Knox are 13 years old. In June of this year, Pitt was finally awarded joint custody of a large family, but Jolie continues to challenge this seemingly correct decision. She claims that three of their children wanted to testify against Pitt, but Judge John Oderkirk did not give them such an opportunity. A month later, Jolie’s lawyers asked the judge to remove him from the case because Pitt’s lawyers did not disclose information about his previous deals. It’s funny that this particular judge was a friend of the family and even attended the actors’ wedding in 2014. Who knew that a beautiful fairy tale would turn into such a scandal.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, 2015

Photo source: Gettyimages

All the most interesting from Mainstyle in the section TOP 10