Paleontologists have discovered a new species of man – Gazeta.Ru

The inhabitants of Africa during the Middle Pleistocene can be attributed to a new species of people, Homo bodoensis, according to an international team of paleontologists led by specialists from the University of Winnipeg. Previously known remains were attributed to other species, which created difficulties in identifying and classifying the finds. Read more about this in the article in the magazine Evolutionary Anthropology Issues News and Reviews…

Homo bodoensis lived in Africa during the Middle Pleistocene, about 500 thousand years ago, and was the direct ancestor of modern humans, scientists say. They re-evaluated known human remains from this period from Africa and Eurasia. Previously, these fossils were considered the remains of a Heidelberg or Rhodesian man. However, there was confusion regarding these species – for example, some remains of a supposedly Heidelberg man after DNA analysis turned out to be the remains of Neanderthals, and little is known about the Rhodesian man, and the criteria by which one or another remains can be attributed to this species are very vague.

According to the new assessment, some of the fossils could be reclassified as Neanderthal remains. The rest can be attributed to the same species, Homo bodoensis, named after the skull found in the Bodo d’Ar area in Ethiopia. Most people from Africa and some from Southeast Europe during the Middle Pleistocene fall into this category.