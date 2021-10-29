Peace in All Rome: What G20 Leaders Will Talk About | Articles

One should not expect global breakthroughs from the G20 summit, political analysts interviewed by Izvestia think. However, the format of the meeting will allow the member countries of the association to outline ways of cooperation. … This weekend, the leaders of the world’s largest economies will gather in Rome to discuss climate change, the fight against COVID, the energy crisis and the situation in Afghanistan. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the G20 online summit. Head of the White House Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron will hold talks in person.

Synchronization of approaches

The G20 Leaders Summit will be held in Rome on October 30–31. The heads of the world’s largest economies will meet in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said the summit “marks the return of multilateralism after dark years of isolation related to the health crisis ”. The Italian authorities are preparing for the event with special attention – the airspace over Rome will be closed at the weekend. Special measures will be taken throughout the city to prevent the actions of covid dissidents. Only now the meeting place of the G20 leaders was chosen somewhat without foresight. The summit will take place at the Nuvola Convention Center, located in the World’s Fair with a difficult past. This place was once built on the initiative of the fascist dictator of Italy Benito Mussolini. Nevertheless, the summit’s agenda includes topics to save the world: climate change, the fight against the pandemic and the economic recovery from it, as well as the energy crisis and the situation in Afghanistan.

– If you look at the history of the G20 meetings, almost each of them included two agendas: a reaction to acute problems and a conversation about long-term trends in global politics. … It will be so now, ”Andrey Kortunov, Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council, told Izvestia.

According to him, for today the first group of topics includes the settlement of the situation in Afghanistan and cooperation in overcoming the consequences of the pandemic. Of the strategic problems, the G20 countries should discuss the transition to sustainable development within the framework of the 15-year UN program, the energy transition, taking into account individual decisions of countries and the opposition of trends towards regionalization of the world economy …

Photo: REUTERS / Yara Nardi

Ettore Greco, Executive Vice President of the IAI Institute of International Relations (Italy), told Izvestia that the summit will provide leaders with an opportunity to reaffirm their commitment to the most pressing global issues, in particular pandemic and climate change.

– But there is still a huge gap between the stated goals and their actual implementation. This is evidenced by the very limited access to vaccines especially in Africa and other disadvantaged regions. It is hoped that new mechanisms will be announced to ensure a higher level of coordination between the G20 members on health management issues, the expert said.

As the German political scientist Alexander Rahr told Izvestia, the pandemic prompted humanity to work together , however, Europe took root on its own, the United States closed its borders for 1.5 years, and the third world countries are left alone with their problems. “There will be a lot of conversations, but solutions are needed. And they can be achieved when a single mechanism appears. Now the multilateral schemes are shaken, we need to start building them anew, ”the political scientist emphasized.

Andrey Bystritsky, Chairman of the Board of the Valdai International Discussion Club Foundation, also noted in an interview with Izvestia that the problem of the pandemic is very indicative, since the G20 countries have not yet formed a unified approach on the issue of vaccine recognition and national vaccination certificates.

– Progress is needed here. Perhaps, the summit will manage to achieve them, – the political scientist emphasized.

The feast of the transatlantists

This time the G20 meeting will be personally attended by US President Joe Biden … After Donald Trump demonstratively showed a lack of interest in the conference, preferring the game of golf to it, his rival will arrive in Rome to declare “America is back” … As the assistant to the American leader for national security Jake Sullivan said earlier, Joe Biden intends to discuss on the sidelines of the summit the sustainability of supply chains, energy prices, Iran’s nuclear program and many other issues. On October 29, Joe Biden plans to hold meetings with Pope Francis, French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Mario Draghi. It is noteworthy that Jake Sullivan in his speech paid special attention to the absence of the leaders of Russia and China at the meeting – Russian President Vladimir Putin will join the summit online.

“I will also note that neither China nor Russia will participate in the summit in face-to-face format at the level of the leaders of the countries. Most of this appears to be related to COVID-19. The US and Europe will be there. They will be energetic and united there, both at the G20 and at COP-26 (conference of the parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. – Izvestia), promoting the agenda, shaping the agenda in relation to these important international issues, “said Assistant Joe Biden , although he announced the hope of the American administration for a constructive dialogue with the PRC and the Russian Federation.

– The decision of the leaders of Russia and China to take part in the online summit has been interpreted by some as a sign of withdrawal from the G20 format, reflecting the growing tensions between the major powers. Undoubtedly, these tensions had a negative impact on the work of the summit. However, it is in the interests of Italy and the EU to preserve the G20 as a special group that can interact with small Western formats such as the G7, Ettore Greco said in an interview with Izvestia.

Joe Biden – President of the United States Photo: REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque

According to the experts interviewed, transforming the G20 summit into a feast for transatlantists in any case will fail …

– Not only the leaders of China and the Russian Federation will be missing, there will be other outliers. It is difficult to say what the final full-time composition will be. However, it will not be possible to reproduce within the framework of the G20 G7, since in this case the decisions made will simply not be carried out. – Andrey Kortunov told Izvestia.

As Andrei Bystritsky noted, the G20 members are countries that respect themselves and are quite independent.

– “ The G20 is a unique association as it represents 3/4 of the population [планеты] and even more of the world economy … Absolutely different countries take part in it, and I do not think that the countries of the conditional West will take over the agenda, – the political scientist added.

Anyway leaders will have to negotiate a joint approach to the situation in Afghanistan … As Andrey Bystritsky noted, a productive exchange of views on the recognition of the Taliban could take place (traffic banned in the Russian Federation).

– There are some consultations in this area, but so far the countries have not been able to form a common logic. It is necessary both to take reasonable steps in the field of humanitarian aid to the residents of Afghanistan, and to create some levers of pressure on the new authorities of the republic, the expert is sure.

As Alexei Portansky, professor at the Faculty of World Economy and World Politics at the Higher School of Economics and a leading researcher at IMEMO RAS, noted in an interview with Izvestia, the structures that are necessary to provide assistance to the state have not yet been formed in Afghanistan.

– It is still a failed state, where extrajudicial executions and massacres are carried out. The G20 countries need to discuss a common approach, the expert concluded.

At a dead end

Meanwhile, experts point out that and the green agenda split the G20 countries ahead of the summit. And although global warming will be one of the main topics of the meeting, not all states support the abandonment of coal for electricity production. …

Italy hopes the G20 will collectively support the UN’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. However, G20 members continue to disagree on when the world can cut greenhouse gas emissions to zero and become climate neutral. While Europe sets the goal of 2050, Russia and China – 2060, and India, as a developing country, does not take on such obligations at all.

– The risk is that countries that are far behind schedule may find themselves stuck … In particular, this applies to China, but in the Western countries themselves, some measures aimed at mitigating the effects of climate change are meeting with growing resistance, ”Ettore Greco told Izvestia.

Photo: REUTERS / Filippo Attili / Palazzo Chigi Press Office

The Italian presidency, backed by the EU, has worked hard to persuade the G20 members to increase their financial support for the least developed countries, and thus encourage them to take action, he said.

According to Andrey Bystritsky, it will be important for the G20 countries to discuss how to achieve a common climate goal, taking into account the regional characteristics of the countries. As Andrei Kortunov noted, although it is not worth relying on consensus on all issues on the climate agenda, the countries are still moving towards rapprochement.

– It is necessary to take a step in this direction – to discuss the synchronization of the timing of the transition to carbon neutrality and the mechanisms of international cooperation, – said the political scientist.

Discussion of energy during the transition phase will be no less difficult for the participating countries. … As Alexander Rahr emphasized, Given the gas crisis in the EU, the FRG authorities will put this topic at the fore … Earlier, ex-German Chancellor Angela Merkel noted that the G20 countries should consider the issue of energy needs when transforming their economic models.

World leaders will have to continue this theme at COP-26, which will be held in Glasgow, Scotland from October 31 to November 12. Summit Chairman Alok Sharma has already pointed out that the outcome of the G20 leaders’ meeting, which account for 80% of global emissions, will be the “decisive factor” for the success of the Glasgow meeting.