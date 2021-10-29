https://ria.ru/20211029/peskov-1756838449.html

Peskov commented on the article of the head of the Constitutional Court Valery Zorkin

2021-10-29T12: 55

MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. The coronavirus pandemic inevitably leads to the defeat of certain freedoms of citizens, because we are talking about a threat to life, but it is important to do everything to minimize this, said the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov. socio-economic, environmental crises and pandemics sharply increase the danger of arbitrary intrusion of the legislator into the sphere of constitutional human rights. He expressed this opinion in the article “Under the Sign of the Basic Law” published in “Rossiyskaya Gazeta”. Zorkin said that in practice, the solution to the issue of the measure of human freedom in his relationship with the state largely depends not only on how carefully the catalog of fundamental rights and freedoms is written, but also on the interpretation by the legislator and law enforcement officer of the provisions of Part 3 of Art. 55 of the Constitution of the Russian Federation. “Of course, these are the challenges we face, and such unprecedented as the coronavirus pandemic. about the threat to life, this pandemic is killing, and, of course, it is very important to do everything to minimize this loss of rights, “said Peskov, answering the question whether the Kremlin shares Zorkin’s fears and whether they agree that such a danger exists.

