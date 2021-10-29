Peskov explained the deficit of “Sputnik Light” by “irregular rates of vaccination” :: Politics :: RBC

The next day, “Sputnik Light” ended in Perm as well, as the readers reported to RBC Perm, and the local Ministry of Health clarified that the stocks of the drug remained in limited quantities.

There is no single-component vaccine in warehouses in St. Petersburg, the city health committee said. In the message, the department noted that the federal Ministry of Health is engaged in the distribution of supplies, and there is no information on the timing of the delivery of the next batch of the drug.

Read on RBC Pro

Sputnik Light vaccine has ended in St. Petersburg



The deficit of “Sputnik Light” is also observed in the Kurgan region, the department of information and internal policy of the region told RBC earlier. According to the authorities, the stocks of the vaccine in Kurgan have run out, but they continue to vaccinate residents of the region’s districts with it. The regional authorities explained the shortage by increased demand and stressed that they had already submitted an application for the supply of 20 thousand doses of the drug, but the delivery time depends on the pace of production by enterprises.

Sputnik Light is the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine. It is used for both vaccination and revaccination six months after the full vaccination cycle.

Over the past day, 39,849 people fell ill with coronavirus in Russia, the number of new infections decreased after the maximum daily rate for the entire pandemic was revealed on October 28 in the country – it exceeded 40 thousand cases.

On October 29, the headquarters recorded a record death rate. 1163 people died. Moreover, more than 1,000 people have been dying in Russia for 11 days in a row.

In Russia, the record for the number of deaths from COVID-19 has been broken again



According to the headquarters, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 8.4 million Russians have been infected, more than 236 thousand have died. However, Rosstat reported more than 417.5 thousand deaths from the beginning of the pandemic to August this year. Including the service counts the deaths from other diseases against the background of the coronavirus, as well as those who were found to have the virus after death.