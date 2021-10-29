Peskov: modern challenges lead to the defeat of citizens in their rights – Gazeta.Ru

The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that the coronavirus pandemic and other challenges of our time inevitably lead to the defeat of citizens in some rights.

This is how a Kremlin representative answered a journalist’s question whether he agrees with the assessment of the chairman of the Russian Constitutional Court Valery Zorkin, who said that a modern person without access to the Internet often cannot exercise his rights.

“Of course, the challenges we face are unprecedented [из них]like the coronavirus pandemic, of course, one way or another, de facto lead to the defeat of citizens in some freedoms, inevitably, because we are talking about a threat to life. This pandemic is killing, ”Peskov emphasized.

Zorkin in the article, in particular, wrotethat “the danger of the legislator’s arbitrary intrusion into the sphere of constitutional human rights is sharply increasing in the context of increased terrorist activity” and social, economic and environmental crises. He noted that in such situations, state authorities “have a great temptation to go along the path of limiting” civil rights “in order to protect the legitimate interests of others, the foundations of the constitutional system, ensure the security of the state, and such an” easy “way” does not always exist faithful. “

The Chairman of the Constitutional Court stressed that the measures to combat various threats introduced by federal laws should not lead to violation of the constitutional rights and freedoms of a citizen.