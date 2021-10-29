Pitt lost again to Jolie in child custody case

In September, the actor’s lawyers filed a petition with the Supreme Court to review the custody order after the disqualification of Judge John Oderkirk.

The California Supreme Court dismissed Brad Pitt’s appeal for custody of his and Angelina Jolie’s children. Writes about this People.

In September, the actor’s lawyers filed a petition for a retrial after a private judge, John Oderkirk, was disqualified.

In the spring of this year, he ruled on the joint custody of Jolie and Pitt over the children, but Angelina was unhappy with the actions of the judge and achieved his removal.

Oderkirk’s disqualification effectively reversed the decision that allowed Brad to spend more time with the children. In this regard, the actor appealed to the Supreme Court, but the other day he was refused. Pitt’s petition was denied without explanation.

The terms of custody of 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zakhara, 15-year-old Shiloh, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox are now in line with the November 2018 agreement.

Pitt’s representatives have already commented on the situation and assured that they will continue to fight to overturn this decision. Jolie’s lawyer, in turn, admitted that his client is satisfied with the actions of the California Supreme Court and is still focused on the happiness and well-being of children.

We will remind, Angelina filed for divorce from Brad in 2016. In the spring of 2019, their marriage was officially terminated.

All subsequent years to this day, former spouses are fighting for the right of custody of their children.

News from Correspondent.net in Telegram. Subscribe to our channel https://t.me/korrespondentnet