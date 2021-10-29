Poland has applied to reduce the price of Russian gas – RT in Russian

Gazprom Export is studying the application of the Polish energy company PGNiG, which asked for a reduction in gas prices under the 1996 contract between Russia and Poland. The PGNiG management believes that the current situation on the gas market may serve as a basis for lowering prices within the framework of the agreement between Moscow and Warsaw. Experts are of the opinion that Poland itself had previously chosen such a mechanism for setting gas prices.

Gazprom Export received an appeal from the Polish PGNiG about the possibility of lowering gas prices under the current contract.

Gazprom Export has received an appeal from the Polish side and is currently studying it, ”TASS quoted the press service of the company as saying.

Earlier, the Polish energy company PGNiG announced that it “continues efforts to revise the terms of prices for natural gas supplies under a long-term contract with Gazprom.

The report says that on October 28 PGNiG sent a letter to the Gazprom and Gazprom export companies requesting a change in the price of gas supplied in accordance with the September 25, 1996 agreement. The Polish side expects to reduce the price “so that the current market situation can be taken into account in the process of revising the conditions.”

PGNiG Chairman of the Board Pavel Maevsky said that recently in Europe there has been an unprecedented rise in gas prices. According to him, this situation is the basis for a downward revision of gas prices.

The Polish side is also of the opinion that the application sent to Gazprom may lead to a decrease in gas prices as early as November 1.

Recall that the long-term Yamal contract was signed between Moscow and Warsaw in 1996.

In the past, Poland has also come forward with a demand for a revision of the gas price. In particular, in 2012, PGNiG and Gazprom entered into an additional agreement, following which Warsaw received a discount, but this did not suit the Polish side. In 2016, PGNiG filed a lawsuit with the Stockholm Arbitration, insisting on another price change.

In 2018, an interim verdict was approved, according to which Warsaw received the right to revise the gas price under the Yamal contract. In 2020, the arbitration ruled that the cost of fuel was overstated, as a result of which Gazprom was ordered to pay the Polish side $ 1.5 billion.

In addition, in 2019, PGNiG announced that it was not going to renew the contract with Gazprom after 2022. The head of the company, Peter Wozniak, then said that the price under the contract was overstated.

Recall that since the beginning of 2021, gas prices in Europe have increased several times, fixing at around $ 1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters. m. During the autumn auctions, the price of fuel in the short term approached the level of $ 2 thousand per 1,000 cubic meters. m.





Igor Yushkov, an expert at the Financial University under the Russian government, a leading analyst at the National Energy Security Fund, in an interview with RT, said that Poland had in the past insisted on revising the contract with Russia so that the gas price would be tied to the gas price on the spot.

“And now, when this gas on the spot has risen in price, the Poles are beginning to be indignant and say:“ No, no, we do not like this pricing and this price ”. Why does Gazprom have to change something? You yourself insisted that the spot price is fair. Here she is now $ 800-900. This is a really fair price. In Europe, there is a shortage of gas, LNG is gone, and so on. But this is the price for the whole of Europe, ”Yushkov said.

At the same time, he admitted that in the event of litigation, the issue of the gas price calculation formula chosen within the framework of the contract should be considered.

“For example, last year it allowed you to buy gas very cheaply, but now, in fact, there is some kind of compensation. If we calculate the average price for 2020 and 2021, then it will be standard and will fit into the average price of previous years. Last year you saved, and this year you spent. This is the spot market, ”he explained.

Commenting on the situation on the gas market as a whole, Deputy Director General of the Institute of National Energy Alexander Frolov noted that the current events are based on the global shortage of supply against the background of growing demand.

“In the EU, the current situation is exacerbated by the fact that 12 years ago the EU began to insist on the revision of long-term contracts for the supply of gas in order to abandon the oil peg in price determination in favor of pegging to spot quotations. Thus, if in Asia the oil peg provides about 75% of the volumes supplied to this region, then in Europe the price of almost 100% of gas depends on spot quotations, “the expert explained in an interview with RT.